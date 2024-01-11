South Africa Presents Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ

In a landmark move, South Africa has launched a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The case, heard by the 15-member bench on Thursday, is based on the premise that Israel’s military operations in Gaza violate its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

South Africa’s legal team has called for urgent intervention from the ICJ to halt Israel’s military campaign in the region.

The case has far-reaching implications for Israel’s global reputation and could set a significant legal precedent. It is one of the rare instances of a state bringing such a case to the ICJ.

The allegations are centred around Israel’s response to the October 7 Hamas attack that resulted in the death of hundreds of Israeli civilians.

South Africa alleges that Israel’s tactics, including blanket bombing and cutting off food, water, and medical supplies to Gaza, constitute acts of genocide.