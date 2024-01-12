en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won’t Impact Investment Goals at WEF

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won’t Impact Investment Goals at WEF

South Africa is set to present its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing it of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Despite the gravity of the accusations and the potential ripple effects, the country remains hopeful that such legal actions will not impact its investment ambitions at the impending World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

South Africa’s Stand Against Israel

South Africa’s case against Israel is demanding an end to the latter’s military operations in Gaza, drawing parallels between its own apartheid history and Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. The move is based on a legal doctrine called erga omnes partes, allowing a country to bring forward a case even if it’s thousands of miles away from the conflict. The ICJ is expected to make a decision on South Africa’s request for provisional measures by the end of January, potentially shaping the course of the ongoing conflict.

Implications and Risks

The exploration of this new development in human rights law could have major implications, but it’s not without its risks. The stance South Africa is taking has been seen as a bold move in the international arena, and the outcome of the ICJ decision could potentially shift the dynamics of international law and conflict resolution.

Impact on Investment Goals

Despite the potential fallout, South Africa’s Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, remains confident. Addressing the media following a pre-WEF business breakfast, he expressed that the country’s legal action at the ICJ would not be problematic in discussions with powerful allies, including the US, despite longstanding differences over the Israel-Palestine issue since 1994. The WEF annual meeting is seen by South Africa as a platform to promote itself as an attractive investment destination, and the nation is steadfast in its belief that its stance on international issues will not deter its investment plans.

0
International Relations Investments Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
13 seconds ago
Ceasefire Reached Between Ethnic Minority Armies and Myanmar Military
A ceasefire agreement has been reached between a coalition of ethnic minority armies in northern Myanmar, colloquially known as the Three Brotherhood Alliance, and the ruling military. An official statement from a leader of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), one of the key players in the alliance, confirmed the development. The agreement comes after
Ceasefire Reached Between Ethnic Minority Armies and Myanmar Military
US and UK Launch Significant Military Response Against Houthis in Yemen
19 mins ago
US and UK Launch Significant Military Response Against Houthis in Yemen
The Maldives-China Relationship: A Geopolitical Tango
22 mins ago
The Maldives-China Relationship: A Geopolitical Tango
Putin Plans to Visit Disputed Southern Kuril Islands Amidst Russia-Japan Territorial Dispute
9 mins ago
Putin Plans to Visit Disputed Southern Kuril Islands Amidst Russia-Japan Territorial Dispute
Nuclear Deterrence Key to Preventing World War Three, Warns Curtin University Professor
13 mins ago
Nuclear Deterrence Key to Preventing World War Three, Warns Curtin University Professor
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
16 mins ago
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
Latest Headlines
World News
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
1 min
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
2 mins
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
3 mins
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
3 mins
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
4 mins
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
4 mins
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
4 mins
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
4 mins
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign: Implications and What's Next
5 mins
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign: Implications and What's Next
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
12 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app