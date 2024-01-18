South Africa Obligated to Act Against Genocide, Says President Ramaphosa

In a statement that marks a significant shift in South Africa's stance on global human rights issues, President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the nation is duty-bound to respond when there are indications of possible genocide. Recognizing the weight of the term 'genocide,' he emphasized the need for a cautious approach towards allegations, supported by thorough investigation and proof.

Advertisment

South Africa's Role in International Community

President Ramaphosa underscored South Africa's role in the international community, outlining its responsibility to react to allegations of genocide. This response may take various forms, ranging from diplomatic engagement and economic sanctions to military intervention, in accordance with international law and the principles outlined by the United Nations.

Genocide: A Grave Crime Against Humanity

Advertisment

Reiterating his commitment to the respect for human life and the protection of vulnerable populations, Ramaphosa stressed that genocide is an egregious crime against humanity that must be prevented and severely punished. His remarks underscore South Africa's commitment to human rights and adherence to the principles of international law.

South Africa's Unprecedented Move

In an unprecedented move that has drawn international attention, South Africa has requested the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to determine whether the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Gaza amounts to genocide. President Ramaphosa, reinforcing the ANC's stance on the Palestinian issue, accused Israel of violating its obligations under the 1948 Geneva Conventions on the prevention and punishment of genocide. The ANC has been vocal in its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution that respects the 1967 borders. This approach highlights South Africa's commitment to assisting Palestine and underlines its determination to stand against genocide.