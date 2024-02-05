South Africa Sets New Minimum Wage to Address Labor Concerns

South Africa's Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has declared a new national minimum wage, effective from March 1, 2024, marking an increase from R25.42 to R27.58 per ordinary hour worked. This wage hike is set to benefit farm workers and domestic workers, as well as participants in the expanded public works programme, who will see their hourly rate increase from R13.97 to R15.16.

The Department of Labour and Employment defines the minimum wage as the lowest level of remuneration that employers may legally pay their workers. It serves as a safety net beneath which no employee should be paid, with violations subject to penalties.

Unpacking the Mining Sector

Despite the general payment above the minimum wage, issues persist in the mining sector due to subcontractors and labor brokers paying less than industry standards negotiated by trade unions. David van Wyk, a lead researcher at the Bench Marks Foundation, critiques the minimum wage, arguing that it often becomes a maximum wage. He emphasizes the need for higher wages to create market demand and facilitate a transition beyond a mining-centric economy.

Van Wyk proposes an inward-looking national strategy to boost local manufacturing and wages as a means to transition from mining. He criticizes the current industrial decline and suggests aggressive trade agreements within Africa. He also accentuates the importance of negotiating better deals for mineral resources, drawing parallels to Botswana's approach to De Beers, and the necessity to retain resources for in-country beneficiation.

Van Wyk disputes the high cost of mining in Africa, pointing out that South African mines have low costs and high returns. He also notes the reliance on subcontractors undermines union agreements, and that South African mines are dangerously operated by underpaid workers.