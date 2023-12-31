en English
International Relations

South Africa Hosts the 15th BRICS Summit: A Turning Point in Global Cooperation

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:16 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:22 pm EST
In the year 2023, the BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – came together for their 15th Summit, held in South Africa. The gathering was a testament to the collective strength of these nations, which constitute a significant chunk of the global economy. The event was a fertile ground for deliberations on a range of subjects, including the thrust for economic growth, fostering trade partnerships, unlocking investment opportunities, and the pursuit of sustainable development.

Challenges and Resolutions

While the summit offered a platform for exploring opportunities, it also served as a stage to address the elephant in the room – the challenges. Issues like the impact of global crises on emerging economies, the looming threat of climate change, and the call for reforms in international institutions were among the pressing concerns raised by the leaders of the BRICS countries. The resolution? A unanimous adoption of a declaration that reaffirmed their commitment to work in unison for achieving the agreed-upon objectives.

South Africa at the Helm

At the forefront of this international event was South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, an emerging global moral leader. Ramaphosa’s assertive foreign policy, which challenged dominant narratives and advocated for the demands of the global south, was in full display. The 15th BRICS Summit under his leadership marked a critical turning point, fostering new trade relations between Africa and the BRICS nations, and bolstering the New Development Bank.

The Interplay of Domestic Politics and Foreign Affairs

The summit wasn’t without its fair share of criticism and skepticism, especially from those viewing South African foreign policy through the prism of domestic politics. This interweaving of domestic politics and foreign affairs inevitably shapes a country’s global standing. Despite the dissenting voices, the 15th BRICS Summit and its conclusions hold the promise of elevating the economic and political influence of these nations on the world stage.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

