en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

South Africa Challenges Israel in International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:48 pm EST
South Africa Challenges Israel in International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide

In a move that has stirred global discussions, South Africa has taken a bold step in holding Israel accountable for its policies regarding the Palestinian territories by taking the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The principal judicial organ of the United Nations, the ICJ is responsible for settling legal disputes between states and providing advisory opinions on international legal issues.

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide

The heart of the case lies in the severe allegations made by South Africa against Israel, accusing it of committing genocide against the Palestinians. The South African lawyers have put forth evidence of a pattern of conduct and related intention that they argue justifies a plausible claim of genocidal acts.

Israel, however, vehemently denies these allegations, insisting that it is abiding by international law and blaming Hamas for the high toll of casualties. The Israeli government maintains its stand that its actions in the Gaza Strip are justified as self-defense against Hamas’s attacks.

The Apartheid Parallel

South Africa, having itself been a victim of apartheid, compares the Israeli occupation to apartheid, listing acts such as the killing of Palestinians, destruction of their homes, expulsion, displacement, and blockade on food, water, and medical assistance as acts of genocide. This accusation has been supported by South Africa’s government, veterans of the apartheid struggle, lawmakers, and opposition parties.

Legal Proceedings and Global Implications

The ICJ has opened two days of legal arguments in this case, which South Africa has formally lodged accusing Israel of genocide in its Gaza war. While the court will deliver an opinion on the genocide allegation, it is essential to note that it is not enforceable. The ICJ cannot prosecute individuals for crimes, but its opinions hold significant weight with the UN and other international institutions.

The outcome of such a legal proceeding is uncertain and could potentially lead to a variety of consequences for diplomatic relations and the international community’s approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict. The case is being closely observed, and a fair and expeditious verdict is hoped for. In the meantime, it has led to heated scenes outside the ICJ’s building, with Palestinian and Israeli supporters clashing.

0
International Relations Politics South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
2 mins ago
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities over Illegal Arms Transfers with North Korea
Breaking news from the U.S. State Department confirms the imposition of sanctions on three Russian entities and an individual for their involvement in arms transfers with North Korea. These sanctions are part of the U.S.’s strategic efforts to curb North Korea’s weapons programs and enforce international sanctions aimed at halting the proliferation of weapons of
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities over Illegal Arms Transfers with North Korea
UK Steps Up in Yemen Conflict with Authorized Airstrikes
42 mins ago
UK Steps Up in Yemen Conflict with Authorized Airstrikes
Philippines Aims for High GDP Growth; Iran Captures U.S. Tanker; Ghanaian Chef's Record Attempt; Bangladesh PM Inaugurated
1 hour ago
Philippines Aims for High GDP Growth; Iran Captures U.S. Tanker; Ghanaian Chef's Record Attempt; Bangladesh PM Inaugurated
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
4 mins ago
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
Iranian Navy Seizes Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman, Escalating Geopolitical Tensions
7 mins ago
Iranian Navy Seizes Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman, Escalating Geopolitical Tensions
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice
29 mins ago
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis Spar in Iowa Debate: A Prelude to 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis Spar in Iowa Debate: A Prelude to 2024 Presidential Race
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
4 mins
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
Global Trends and Their Impact on Society with a Focus on the 2024 US Presidential Election
5 mins
Global Trends and Their Impact on Society with a Focus on the 2024 US Presidential Election
Jelly Roll Advocates for Fentanyl Crisis Resolution in Senate Testimony
5 mins
Jelly Roll Advocates for Fentanyl Crisis Resolution in Senate Testimony
Sonia Gandhi Declines Ram Temple Invite: A Controversy Unfolds
6 mins
Sonia Gandhi Declines Ram Temple Invite: A Controversy Unfolds
Scott Mitchell Finds Love Again While Honoring the Memory of Late Barbara Windsor
8 mins
Scott Mitchell Finds Love Again While Honoring the Memory of Late Barbara Windsor
The Unconventional British Approach to Political Power Transitions
8 mins
The Unconventional British Approach to Political Power Transitions
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid, Shaking Up Republican Primary
8 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid, Shaking Up Republican Primary
Benfica vs Rio Ave FC: A Crucial Clash in Primeira Liga
8 mins
Benfica vs Rio Ave FC: A Crucial Clash in Primeira Liga
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app