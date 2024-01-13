en English
International Relations

South Africa Challenges Israel at the ICJ: A Move Resonating with Global Youth

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
South Africa Challenges Israel at the ICJ: A Move Resonating with Global Youth

In an unprecedented move indicating real global leadership, South Africa has lodged an application at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. This significant step comes in the wake of the United States vetoing United Nations Security Council resolutions for a ceasefire in Gaza, where the death toll has tragically exceeded 20,000.

South Africa’s Move Gains International Support

South Africa’s decisive action has found backers in numerous countries across South America and Asia, as well as significant organizations including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League. The United States stands as the sole critic of this move. The ICJ now faces the task of considering whether to grant provisional measures to safeguard Palestinian lives in Gaza, with the broader question of genocide slated for later discussion.

Resonating with the West’s Younger Generations

Interestingly, this development has struck a chord with younger populations in Western countries. These groups have voiced discomfort with their respective governments’ position on the conflict, expressing their support for a ceasefire. South Africa’s stance is perceived as a reinforcement of international morality and serves as a stark reminder to Western nations of their obligations to uphold international humanitarian law.

South Africa’s Soft Power Gain

South Africa’s application has implications that extend beyond legal consequences; it also acts as a soft power win, positioning the country as a moral leader in the global community. This strategy exhibits parallels with the early Non-Aligned Movement, yet it diverges in its global focus and direct address to the international community, particularly Western nations.

International Relations Politics South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

