International Affairs

South Africa Calls on World Court to Rule on Israel’s Gaza Operations: Genocide or Defense?

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:34 am EST
South Africa Calls on World Court to Rule on Israel’s Gaza Operations: Genocide or Defense?

South Africa has moved to the stage of international jurisprudence, appealing to the United Nations’ International Court of Justice (ICJ) to pass judgment on Israel’s military operations in Gaza. This bold move follows Israel’s three-month-long military campaign against Hamas in the wake of the October 7 attacks on the Middle Eastern nation. South Africa asserts that the repercussions of these operations, which have led to more than 22,000 Palestinian casualties according to the Hamas-ruled Gaza authorities, are in direct violation of the United Nations Genocide Convention.

Genocide Allegations: A Controversial Standpoint

Under the Genocide Convention, ratified by 153 states including Israel and South Africa, genocide is defined as acts committed with the intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group entirely or partially. In what is seen as a significant milestone in the Israel-Palestine conflict, South Africa’s claim of genocidal acts by Israel puts a global spotlight on the Middle Eastern nation’s military actions. However, Israel categorically denies the allegations, maintaining that its campaign is a defensive strategy against Hamas, which it labels as a terrorist organization.

The World Court’s Role

The ICJ, also known as the World Court, is the main judicial organ of the UN, but its powers are limited by the inability to enforce its rulings. The hearing is set to commence with two days of arguments that will primarily focus on whether the judges should issue immediate orders on Israel to halt military operations while the case is pending. This case, which could potentially stretch over years, stands as a testament to the gravity of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

International Reactions and Future Implications

South Africa’s application has elicited varied responses from the international community, with some countries expressing solidarity with the Palestinians, while others, like the U.S., dismissing the plea as ‘meritless’. While the court’s initial ruling on provisional measures is expected ‘as soon as possible’, the larger question of genocide is likely to take considerably longer. The final outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for global politics and the future of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

