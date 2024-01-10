en English
International Relations

South Africa Alleges Genocide by Israel in Historic Legal Case

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:17 pm EST
South Africa Alleges Genocide by Israel in Historic Legal Case

South Africa is preparing a landmark genocide case against Israel, being brought forth to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The case alleges that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians within the Gaza Strip, a premise based on Israel’s military operations and ongoing blockade. These actions are argued to have systematically resulted in the destruction of life and infrastructure, thus meeting the definition of genocide under international law.

South Africa’s Allegations

The case, filed in solidarity with Gaza, cites evidence of genocidal intent, deprivation of resources, and harm to Palestinian civilians. South Africa accuses Israel of failing to uphold its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention, pointing to the prolonged bombing campaign and destruction of homes in Gaza. The country is seeking provisional measures to protect Palestinians and ensure Israel’s compliance with its obligations. The ICJ may issue temporary orders, but a definitive ruling on whether Israel committed genocide could take years.

Significance of the Case

The case sets a precedent as the first at the ICJ relating to the siege on the Gaza Strip, where over 23,000 people have been killed since October 7, nearly 10,000 of them children. The South African government has made an emergency request to urgently order the Israeli military out of Gaza and to halt the indiscriminate bombing of civilians. However, a full judgement on whether Israel has committed genocide in Gaza will likely take years to emerge.

Israel’s Response

Israel has strongly rejected the allegations, stating that it has been encouraging humanitarian imports and evacuations to protect civilians. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has dismissed the complaint as lacking both factual and legal basis. The legal battle is expected to last several years, with both countries sending delegations of jurists to The Hague. Despite Israel’s objections, several parties to the Genocide Convention have welcomed South Africa’s application, and Human Rights Watch has noted serious abuses committed by both Israeli authorities and Palestinian armed groups during the current hostilities.

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

