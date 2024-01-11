South Africa Advocates for Two-State Solution at ICJ
Kelebogile Kgetse, a distinguished international correspondent, engaged in an insightful conversation with Dr. Benjamin Rapanyane, a reputed international relations expert from North West University, regarding a significant ongoing project at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Netherlands.
The issue at hand – a presentation by South African government representatives to the ICJ judges asserting that the actions of Israeli military forces in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, constitute a violation of the international law against mass killing as defined by the Genocide Convention.
The Two-State Solution Advocacy
The conversation revolved around the South African government’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which indicates that South Africa may be advocating for the ICJ to support a two-state solution.
This perspective puts the international spotlight on a deeply rooted dispute, reflecting South Africa’s commitment to peace and justice beyond its borders.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments