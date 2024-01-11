South Africa Advocates for Two-State Solution at ICJ

Kelebogile Kgetse, a distinguished international correspondent, engaged in an insightful conversation with Dr. Benjamin Rapanyane, a reputed international relations expert from North West University, regarding a significant ongoing project at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Netherlands.

The issue at hand – a presentation by South African government representatives to the ICJ judges asserting that the actions of Israeli military forces in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, constitute a violation of the international law against mass killing as defined by the Genocide Convention.

The Two-State Solution Advocacy

The conversation revolved around the South African government’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which indicates that South Africa may be advocating for the ICJ to support a two-state solution.

This perspective puts the international spotlight on a deeply rooted dispute, reflecting South Africa’s commitment to peace and justice beyond its borders.