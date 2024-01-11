en English
Politics

South Africa Advocates for Two-State Solution at ICJ

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
South Africa Advocates for Two-State Solution at ICJ

Kelebogile Kgetse, a distinguished international correspondent, engaged in an insightful conversation with Dr. Benjamin Rapanyane, a reputed international relations expert from North West University, regarding a significant ongoing project at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Netherlands.

The issue at hand – a presentation by South African government representatives to the ICJ judges asserting that the actions of Israeli military forces in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, constitute a violation of the international law against mass killing as defined by the Genocide Convention.

The Two-State Solution Advocacy

The conversation revolved around the South African government’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which indicates that South Africa may be advocating for the ICJ to support a two-state solution.

This perspective puts the international spotlight on a deeply rooted dispute, reflecting South Africa’s commitment to peace and justice beyond its borders.

Politics South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

