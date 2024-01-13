en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks ICJ Intervention

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:23 am EST
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks ICJ Intervention

In an unprecedented move, South Africa has formally accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians. The country has appealed to the United Nations’ highest court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), to issue an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza. This significant action marks a serious escalation in the international response to Israel’s actions, potentially reshaping diplomatic relations and the global geopolitical landscape.

South Africa Takes a Stand

South Africa’s plea to the ICJ seeks preliminary orders to compel Israel to cease its military operations in Gaza, with an intention to broaden the case beyond the Israel-Hamas war. This case is one of the most substantial ever heard in an international court, addressing the core of one of the world’s most persistent conflicts.

Israel, however, argues that South Africa is attempting to tarnish Israeli leadership and society by accusing the country of genocide at the ICJ. Israeli leaders have engaged with the court to defend their international reputation, a rare step for them. Gilad Noam, an attorney, argues that South Africa’s case paints Israel as a state singularly focused on annihilating an entire population, which he asserts is patently false.

Genocide Accusations and International Response

South Africa’s legal initiative has won praise for standing up for Palestinians under bombardment in Gaza. South Africans have commended their leaders for taking a stand, comparing the life under blockade in Gaza to apartheid. However, Israel has vehemently denied the genocide accusation and rejected the comparison of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians to apartheid.

The case at the ICJ includes allegations of Israeli offenses ranging from indiscriminate killing of Palestinian civilians to the destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure. The case calls for nine provisional measures to protect against further severe and irreparable harm to the Palestinian people. The outcome of this legal initiative could have far-reaching implications for international law, the principle of state sovereignty, and the ongoing tensions in the region.

Israel’s Rebuttal

Israel’s legal team has disputed South Africa’s claim, arguing that their political and military leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had not shown intent to commit genocide. Instead, they have condemned Hamas and called for the militant group to release hostages and be investigated. Israel has argued that the allegations brought by South Africa pertain to the laws of war rather than the Genocide Convention, and that there is no plausibility to the claim that Israel is engaged in genocide.

As the ICJ considers South Africa’s call for provisional measures to prevent further deterioration while the case plays out, Israel’s representatives argue that South Africa cherry-picked quotes and ignored statements from senior leaders calling for humanitarian aid. They cite measures to guide civilians away from danger and the increased pace of aid trucks entering Gaza as evidence that Israel does not harbor genocidal intent.

The proceedings at the ICJ have been closely watched by the international community, with supporters celebrating in Palestine and the news dominating headlines in Israel. As the case unfolds, it promises to shape the trajectory of international law, state sovereignty, and the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

0
Human Rights International Relations Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
1 hour ago
Nigerian Female Soldier Accuses Senior Officers of Abuse and Misconduct
History is being rewritten in Nigeria’s military as Ruth Ogunleye, a female personnel, raises her voice against alleged abuse and misconduct by her senior officers. The accused include Col. IB Abdulkareem, Col. GS Ogor, and Brig. Gen. IB Solebo. However, it is Col. Abdulkareem who stands at the epicenter of her allegations. Ruth Ogunleye’s Allegations
Nigerian Female Soldier Accuses Senior Officers of Abuse and Misconduct
Unlawful Detention in Nigeria: Media Report and Advocacy Secure Release of 16-year-old Boy
1 hour ago
Unlawful Detention in Nigeria: Media Report and Advocacy Secure Release of 16-year-old Boy
High Court Judge Refuses Habeas Corpus Petition in Same-Sex Relationship Case, Citing Morality
1 hour ago
High Court Judge Refuses Habeas Corpus Petition in Same-Sex Relationship Case, Citing Morality
ANC's Commitments and Goals Highlighted in Ramaphosa's Speech
1 hour ago
ANC's Commitments and Goals Highlighted in Ramaphosa's Speech
Gaza Strip in Crisis: Bombardment Leaves No Place to Hide
1 hour ago
Gaza Strip in Crisis: Bombardment Leaves No Place to Hide
Afghan Minister Criticizes UNAMA for Misrepresentation in Reports
1 hour ago
Afghan Minister Criticizes UNAMA for Misrepresentation in Reports
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Enduring Appeal: Insights from 2024 Battleground States
35 seconds
Trump's Enduring Appeal: Insights from 2024 Battleground States
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
53 seconds
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
1 min
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
2 mins
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
Britain Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions
2 mins
Britain Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions
Chinese Envoy to UN Raises Alarm Over Forced Displacement of Palestinians
3 mins
Chinese Envoy to UN Raises Alarm Over Forced Displacement of Palestinians
Political Shake-Up: Another PTI Leader Joins IPP Ahead of General Election 2024
4 mins
Political Shake-Up: Another PTI Leader Joins IPP Ahead of General Election 2024
Jesse Watters Criticizes Democrats Over Immigration Following Jerry Nadler's Remarks
4 mins
Jesse Watters Criticizes Democrats Over Immigration Following Jerry Nadler's Remarks
Jordan Cox's Wicketkeeping Blunder Sparks Criticism in Big Bash League Game
4 mins
Jordan Cox's Wicketkeeping Blunder Sparks Criticism in Big Bash League Game
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
60 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app