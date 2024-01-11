South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza at UN’s International Court of Justice

In a historic move, South Africa has accused Israel of genocide against the Palestinian population in Gaza, taking the matter to the United Nations’ International Court of Justice (ICJ). The accusation focuses on the alleged genocidal intent behind Israel’s military actions, as outlined by the 1948 Genocide Convention.

South Africa Presents Evidence

The South African legal team, led by lawyer Adila Hassim and advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, presented evidence including photographs of mass graves and videos allegedly showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing support for genocidal acts. The team claimed that since the start of the military operation on October 7, around 23,000 people have died, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

In response, Israel has vehemently denied these allegations. Prime Minister Netanyahu accused South Africa of acting as the legal arm of Hamas and distorting the reality in Gaza. Israel’s foreign ministry went a step further, accusing South Africa of hypocrisy and turning a blind eye to the actions of Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens.

Awaiting the Verdict

Although a decision on the genocide claims could take years, any orders from the court would be legally binding. However, the enforceability of these orders is questionable, as demonstrated by a similar order issued to Russia in 2022 regarding Ukraine, which was ignored. Amid this tension, South Africa has called for an immediate ceasefire, which could occur in the coming weeks due to increasing international calls for a truce.

Independent Australian Senator David Pocock has voiced support for the examination of Israel’s conduct under the Genocide Convention, urging the Australian government to support the ICJ process.