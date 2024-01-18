South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

In a move that has aroused global attention, South Africa has initiated a lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing it of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Enoch Godongwana, South Africa's finance minister, has stated that the action has gathered substantial international support. South African lawyers, during a two-day hearing at the ICJ, contended that Israel's military response in Gaza, leading to substantial casualties, amounted to genocide.

The campaign by South Africa has found public backing from several countries including Turkey, Jordan, Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, Pakistan, and Malaysia, along with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Despite the support, Godongwana acknowledged Israel's right to respond to Hamas attacks on October 7. He, however, deemed the response as excessive, causing undue civilian casualties. The Gazan health ministry has reported over 23,000 deaths since the war's onset.

Israel's Rebuttal

Israel has staunchly denied these allegations, maintaining its right to self-defense against Hamas attacks, alleged to have killed 1,200 people and taken approximately 250 hostages. Allies of Israel, such as the U.S. and U.K., have rejected South Africa's allegations, dismissing them as groundless and counterproductive.

The Genocide Convention, on which South Africa is basing its case, defines genocide as acts intended to annihilate a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group. South Africa's legal team has accused Israel of not only committing acts of genocide but also failing to prevent or reprimand incitement to genocide by high-ranking Israeli officials. The legal process is anticipated to be lengthy, with the ICJ currently considering South Africa's request for provisional measures. These would require Israel to cease military operations in Gaza and prevent further acts that could be perceived as genocidal.