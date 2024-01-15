South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

South Africa has initiated a groundbreaking case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, accusing it of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. This explosive accusation, backed by countries such as Turkey, Jordan, Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, Pakistan, Malaysia, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, is founded on the massive casualties triggered by Israel's bombardment of Gaza, an action South Africa considers disproportionate.

Israel's Staunch Denial

Israel has responded with unwavering denial, asserting its right to self-defense against the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people and approximately 250 hostages taken. The U.S. and U.K., staunch allies of Israel, have also criticized South Africa's case. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron dismissed the allegations as "nonsense," while White House National Security spokesman John Kirby labeled the lawsuit as "meritless" and "counterproductive."

Genocide Convention and South Africa's Argument

The Genocide Convention, under which South Africa lodged the case, defines genocide as acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national or ethnical group. South Africa asserts that Israel's actions align with this definition and that it has failed to prevent or punish incitement to genocide by officials.

The majority of countries supporting South Africa's case hail from the Arab world and Africa. However, key global players like the U.S., U.K., and Germany have rejected the allegations. The European Union has yet to take a position, while China, Russia, and India remain largely silent. Interestingly, Germany's backing for Israel, considering its Holocaust history, bears symbolic significance.