Sonia Gandhi Shares Love for Indian Cuisine in a New Year’s Eve Video

Former president of the Indian National Congress, Sonia Gandhi, has divulged her penchant for a traditional Indian dish, Arhar ki dal and chawal (lentil curry and rice). In an endearing video shared on Rahul Gandhi’s YouTube channel on New Year’s Eve, the mother-son duo engaged in a casual, light-hearted banter while preparing marmalade. The recipe for the marmalade, a culinary favorite, is attributed to Sonia Gandhi’s daughter, Priyanka Gandhi.

Acclimatizing to Indian Cuisine

Sonia Gandhi candidly shared her initial struggle with Indian cuisine upon her arrival in India. She admitted to having difficulty adjusting to the robust Indian flavors, especially the spiciness and the inclusion of ingredients like coriander and pickles. However, over time, she has developed a deep appreciation for these flavors, so much so that she craves the traditional Arhar ki dal and chawal every time she travels abroad.

Family, Food, and Fond Memories

The video, aptly titled ‘Mum, Memories and Marmalade’, showcases a warm snapshot of the Gandhi family’s private life. Rahul Gandhi praised his mother’s culinary skills, attributing them to his grandmother, Sonia Gandhi’s mother. He recalled her learning various Indian dishes from her Kashmiri relatives. Sonia Gandhi, in turn, showered praise on Rahul’s caring nature, especially when she is unwell, and humorously remarked on the stubbornness they both share.

Politics and Humor

The video was not devoid of political references. Sonia Gandhi made a humorous comment about their political rivals, the BJP, suggesting they would throw the homemade marmalade at her and Rahul. Playing along, Rahul retorted that they would simply pick it up again. The video concluded with the marmalade neatly packaged in glass jars, ready to be sent to friends and family, with a tag reading ‘with love from Sonia and Rahul’.