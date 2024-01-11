en English
India

Sonia Gandhi’s Ayodhya Absence Sparks BJP Accusations on Hindu Culture

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
Sonia Gandhi's Ayodhya Absence Sparks BJP Accusations on Hindu Culture

In the cacophonous arena of Indian politics, a recent controversy has emerged, revolving around the former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s refusal to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This decision, made in unison with senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has invoked severe criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accuses the Congress of being against Hindu culture and sentiments.

Sonia Gandhi’s decision is not an isolated incident, but rather aligns with the Congress party’s historical stance on the contentious Ramjanmabhoomi dispute. The party has repeatedly emphasized its belief that religion is a personal matter, a perspective that has been reflected in its dealings with religiously charged events and decisions in the past.

A Clash of Ideologies

The BJP, markedly opposed to this viewpoint, has taken this opportunity to vehemently criticize the Congress. High-ranking BJP leaders, including Union ministers, have publicly denounced the Congress’s decision, demanding an apology for what they perceive as an affront to the majority’s religious sentiments. This clash of ideologies has only served to further polarize the two parties on the issue.

The repercussions of Congress’s decision may extend beyond the immediate controversy. There are indications that the party’s refusal to attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony could have a detrimental impact on its performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP, on the other hand, is attempting to leverage this situation to consolidate its position among the majority Hindu voters.

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

