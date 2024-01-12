Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister’s Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM

In a recent controversy, Sonu Shivdasani, the CEO of luxury resort chain Soneva in the Maldives, took to LinkedIn expressing his shock and condemnation over derogatory comments made by Mariyam Shiuna, the suspended Maldivian Minister for Youth Empowerment, towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The comments, which included terms such as ‘clown’ and ‘puppet’, were deemed by Shivdasani as ‘rude, offensive and xenophobic’. The controversy has stirred a storm, leading to a diplomatic fallout and calls for boycotts, potentially threatening tourism, a major source of income for the island nation.

Shivdasani’s Condemnation and Apology

Shivdasani, himself of Indian origin, expressed relief at the swift response by the Maldivian government which led to the suspension of the officials responsible for the remarks. He emphasized that these comments do not reflect the official stance of the Maldives. In his post, he also extended an apology for the incident and expressed his hope for a quick resolution between the governments of India and the Maldives.

Economic Implications and Diplomatic Relations

The incident has had significant ramifications, leading to widespread upset in India, with many cancelling their trips and flights to the Maldives. This is particularly harmful as the Maldivian economy heavily relies on Indian tourists. The controversy comes at a critical time when the Maldives is attempting to boost its relations with China, thereby straining its bond with its closest neighbour, India.

Indian Tourists – The Heart of Maldivian Tourism

Despite the controversy, Shivdasani reassured that Indian tourists are always welcome at his resorts. He underscored the longstanding ties between India and the Maldives, highlighting the importance of Indian tourists to the Maldivian economy. The comments by the Maldivian minister have inadvertently led to increased interest in alternative destinations like Lakshadweep, following PM Modi’s recent visit where he engaged in water sports and shared his snorkeling experience on social media. Major influencers in India, including Bollywood stars, have also joined the call for a boycott, further escalating the situation.