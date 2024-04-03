SOMOS PAC Commits Historic $57 Million to Mobilize Latino Voters for Biden, Democrats in Key States

As President Joe Biden seeks to bolster support among Hispanic voters ahead of the next election cycle, SOMOS, a prominent liberal non-profit, and its Political Action Committee (PAC), have unveiled an ambitious plan. They aim to invest a staggering $57 million to energize Latino voters in crucial battleground states, backing Biden and Democratic congressional candidates.

Strategic Investment in Latino Voter Mobilization

SOMOS Votantes and its PAC, Somos PAC, have allocated $33 million specifically for mobilizing Latino voters to support Democratic endeavors in eight pivotal states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin. Their strategy encompasses door-to-door campaigns, bilingual paid communications, and comprehensive community organizing. An additional $24 million is earmarked for nonpartisan voter education initiatives, focusing on registration, voting information, and the electoral process. This move comes at a critical time, as the Latino electorate has grown to 36.2 million, representing more than 10% of American voters.

Political Landscape and Challenges

The 2024 election cycle presents both opportunities and challenges for the Democratic Party, as they seek to reclaim and expand their support among Latino voters. Despite President Biden winning the majority of Latino votes in the previous election, the GOP made notable inroads, especially in Florida. SOMOS's initiative is a response to this competitive landscape, with significant funds allocated to Arizona and Nevada, where the Latino vote could be particularly influential. This initiative also reflects a broader trend of increased political engagement and participation among Latino voters, a demographic that has historically been underrepresented in American politics.

Implications for Future Elections

