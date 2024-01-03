Somerville in Review: A Year of Significant Developments and Ongoing Challenges

In a year brimming with activity, 2023 saw the city of Somerville navigate a myriad of significant developments, reflecting the dynamic nature of this urban landscape and the ongoing challenges it faces. Under the continued leadership of Mayor Katjana Ballantyne, the city maneuvered through various projects, policy changes, and public issues that touched every sector of local life.

Urban Development and Public Concerns

The Somerville Redevelopment Authority advanced its redevelopment plans for 90 Washington Street, a move that involved developers with a track record of promoting minority and women participation. However, this move was not without controversy. Public concerns were raised over the proposed building plans, revealing the constant interplay between urban development and community interests.

Transit and Community Media

The much-anticipated Green Line Extension became fully operational, yet temporary shutdowns for repairs presented challenges for commuters. Another point of contention emerged when the Somerville Media Center was asked to relocate, a decision met with community opposition. Nonetheless, a temporary site was found at Somernova, demonstrating the city’s resilience and adaptability in the face of change.

Civic Appointments and Public Safety

Following Chief David Fallon’s retirement, Charles Femino stepped into the role of Acting Chief of Police. In another significant appointment, Dr. Ruben Carmona was chosen as the new Superintendent of Schools. These changes at the leadership level were complemented by a proactive approach to public safety, with the Department of Racial and Social Justice introducing the RSJ Community Engagement Ambassadors program.

Affordable Housing, Non-Discrimination, and Community Safety

The year also witnessed earnest discussions about tackling affordable housing and homelessness, including the allocation of $1.2 million for supportive services and a proposed Home Rule petition for rent control. In a historic move, Somerville passed non-discrimination ordinances to protect polyamorous families. A Community Safety Meeting was held to address the issue of gun violence, including a shooting incident in Winter Hill, underscoring the city’s commitment to maintaining safety and inclusivity.

Community Initiatives and Development Projects

From launching a Participatory Budget initiative that empowered residents to influence spending to adopting its first Bicycle Network Plan, Somerville continued to foster a sense of community involvement. The Union Square Covenant and the CommonWealth Development Compact further promoted diversity, equity, and inclusion in development projects. Additionally, the 17-story lab office building, 74M, marked a construction milestone, and the Somerville Homeless Coalition opened an Engagement Center.

The year closed with Mayor Ballantyne being re-elected for a second term, a testament to the city’s resilience and ability to adapt in the face of challenges. As we enter 2024, the city remains a beacon of community engagement, forward-thinking development, and unwavering commitment to public safety and social justice.