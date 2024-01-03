en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Somerville in Review: A Year of Significant Developments and Ongoing Challenges

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
Somerville in Review: A Year of Significant Developments and Ongoing Challenges

In a year brimming with activity, 2023 saw the city of Somerville navigate a myriad of significant developments, reflecting the dynamic nature of this urban landscape and the ongoing challenges it faces. Under the continued leadership of Mayor Katjana Ballantyne, the city maneuvered through various projects, policy changes, and public issues that touched every sector of local life.

Urban Development and Public Concerns

The Somerville Redevelopment Authority advanced its redevelopment plans for 90 Washington Street, a move that involved developers with a track record of promoting minority and women participation. However, this move was not without controversy. Public concerns were raised over the proposed building plans, revealing the constant interplay between urban development and community interests.

Transit and Community Media

The much-anticipated Green Line Extension became fully operational, yet temporary shutdowns for repairs presented challenges for commuters. Another point of contention emerged when the Somerville Media Center was asked to relocate, a decision met with community opposition. Nonetheless, a temporary site was found at Somernova, demonstrating the city’s resilience and adaptability in the face of change.

Civic Appointments and Public Safety

Following Chief David Fallon’s retirement, Charles Femino stepped into the role of Acting Chief of Police. In another significant appointment, Dr. Ruben Carmona was chosen as the new Superintendent of Schools. These changes at the leadership level were complemented by a proactive approach to public safety, with the Department of Racial and Social Justice introducing the RSJ Community Engagement Ambassadors program.

Affordable Housing, Non-Discrimination, and Community Safety

The year also witnessed earnest discussions about tackling affordable housing and homelessness, including the allocation of $1.2 million for supportive services and a proposed Home Rule petition for rent control. In a historic move, Somerville passed non-discrimination ordinances to protect polyamorous families. A Community Safety Meeting was held to address the issue of gun violence, including a shooting incident in Winter Hill, underscoring the city’s commitment to maintaining safety and inclusivity.

Community Initiatives and Development Projects

From launching a Participatory Budget initiative that empowered residents to influence spending to adopting its first Bicycle Network Plan, Somerville continued to foster a sense of community involvement. The Union Square Covenant and the CommonWealth Development Compact further promoted diversity, equity, and inclusion in development projects. Additionally, the 17-story lab office building, 74M, marked a construction milestone, and the Somerville Homeless Coalition opened an Engagement Center.

The year closed with Mayor Ballantyne being re-elected for a second term, a testament to the city’s resilience and ability to adapt in the face of challenges. As we enter 2024, the city remains a beacon of community engagement, forward-thinking development, and unwavering commitment to public safety and social justice.

0
Local News Politics Safety
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Somerville Times Welcomes 2024: Community Updates and Future Plans

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Massillon to Honor Local Diver with Memorial Splash Park

By Salman Khan

Mall Walkers Disrupted by New Opening Hours at Fairfield Commons

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Millcreek Township Appoints New Animal Resource Officer Amid Overhaul of Position

By Israel Ojoko

Atlas Khan: Honored at Farewell Ceremony on His Retirement ...
@Local News · 8 mins
Atlas Khan: Honored at Farewell Ceremony on His Retirement ...
heart comment 0
Shore Conference Boys Basketball: Who’s Your Player of the Week?

By Salman Khan

Shore Conference Boys Basketball: Who's Your Player of the Week?
Ballina Community Celebrates Cash Draw Winner and Local Developments

By BNN Correspondents

Ballina Community Celebrates Cash Draw Winner and Local Developments
Southern Maryland Kicks off 2024 with a Variety of Local Events

By BNN Correspondents

Southern Maryland Kicks off 2024 with a Variety of Local Events
Lucinda Harman: A Councillor’s Journey and Anticipation for 2024

By Israel Ojoko

Lucinda Harman: A Councillor's Journey and Anticipation for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Kosovar Footballer Edon Zhegrova's House Burglarized on New Year's Eve
35 seconds
Kosovar Footballer Edon Zhegrova's House Burglarized on New Year's Eve
A New Risk Model to Predict Efficacy of Cancer Treatments
49 seconds
A New Risk Model to Predict Efficacy of Cancer Treatments
Teen Swimmer's Case Highlights SafeSport's Challenges
1 min
Teen Swimmer's Case Highlights SafeSport's Challenges
Rezet Technologies Inc. Honored at CES 2024 for Innovative Mattress Topper
2 mins
Rezet Technologies Inc. Honored at CES 2024 for Innovative Mattress Topper
PM Narendra Modi's Roadshow Marks Unofficial Start to BJP's Lok Sabha Campaign in Kerala
2 mins
PM Narendra Modi's Roadshow Marks Unofficial Start to BJP's Lok Sabha Campaign in Kerala
Somerville Times Welcomes 2024: Community Updates and Future Plans
2 mins
Somerville Times Welcomes 2024: Community Updates and Future Plans
Through the Lens of Haiyun Jiang: A Year in American Politics
2 mins
Through the Lens of Haiyun Jiang: A Year in American Politics
Somerville Community Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Calls for End to Israeli Military Funding
3 mins
Somerville Community Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Calls for End to Israeli Military Funding
Alzheon Advances Alzheimer's Treatment, ALZ-801 Nears Completion of Phase 3 Trial
3 mins
Alzheon Advances Alzheimer's Treatment, ALZ-801 Nears Completion of Phase 3 Trial
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
26 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
26 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app