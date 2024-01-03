en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Somerville Community Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Calls for End to Israeli Military Funding

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Somerville Community Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Calls for End to Israeli Military Funding

In a compelling display of civic engagement, almost 250 individuals from the Somerville community, comprising city counselors and state legislators, have penned a letter addressed to U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey.

This letter, which now boasts close to 450 signatures, demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the provision of humanitarian aid, the cessation of unconditional military funding to Israel, and the holding of Israel accountable to international law.

The letter, rooted in concern for the escalating conflict in Gaza, underscores the dire need for a ceasefire and immediate humanitarian aid.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Legal Battles Loom for Trump: Implications for His Political Future and Beyond

By Justice Nwafor

Political Roundup: Christie's PAC, GOP's Border Focus, and 2024 Elections

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fayetteville City Council Rejects Censure Motion Against Mayor and Councilman Amid Misconduct Allegations

By Nimrah Khatoon

Digvijaya Singh Voices Concerns Over EVMs and Warns of Democracy's Demise

By Rafia Tasleem

Speculation Mounts Over Nigel Farage's Return to Frontline Politics ...
@Elections · 3 mins
Speculation Mounts Over Nigel Farage's Return to Frontline Politics ...
heart comment 0
Childline Gibraltar Boosts Appropriate Adult Service for Detained Minors

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Childline Gibraltar Boosts Appropriate Adult Service for Detained Minors
UK Worker Protection Act 2023: New Duty for Employers to Prevent Sexual Harassment

By Olalekan Adigun

UK Worker Protection Act 2023: New Duty for Employers to Prevent Sexual Harassment
Nikki Haley’s Quiet Congressional Support and Stand on Ukraine

By Quadri Adejumo

Nikki Haley's Quiet Congressional Support and Stand on Ukraine
Media Preparedness for Potential Trump Second Term: An Ongoing Debate

By Waqas Arain

Media Preparedness for Potential Trump Second Term: An Ongoing Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Legal Battles Loom for Trump: Implications for His Political Future and Beyond
27 seconds
Legal Battles Loom for Trump: Implications for His Political Future and Beyond
Ismael Bennacer's Career-Defining Decision: Choosing Arsenal over Manchester City
36 seconds
Ismael Bennacer's Career-Defining Decision: Choosing Arsenal over Manchester City
Fulton Girls Wrestling: A Strong Performance at North Central Missouri Conference Tournament
2 mins
Fulton Girls Wrestling: A Strong Performance at North Central Missouri Conference Tournament
Jimmy Kimmel Refutes Aaron Rodgers' Allegations of Epstein Association
2 mins
Jimmy Kimmel Refutes Aaron Rodgers' Allegations of Epstein Association
NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner for Unprofessional Conduct
2 mins
NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner for Unprofessional Conduct
Dyson Global Dust Study 2023: Unmasking the Disconnect in Indian Pet Owners' Cleaning Habits
2 mins
Dyson Global Dust Study 2023: Unmasking the Disconnect in Indian Pet Owners' Cleaning Habits
Donegal School of Shotokan Karate to Feature in 'Cailiní Comhraic' RTÉ Series
2 mins
Donegal School of Shotokan Karate to Feature in 'Cailiní Comhraic' RTÉ Series
Political Roundup: Christie's PAC, GOP's Border Focus, and 2024 Elections
2 mins
Political Roundup: Christie's PAC, GOP's Border Focus, and 2024 Elections
Fayetteville City Council Rejects Censure Motion Against Mayor and Councilman Amid Misconduct Allegations
2 mins
Fayetteville City Council Rejects Censure Motion Against Mayor and Councilman Amid Misconduct Allegations
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
56 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
57 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app