Somerville Community Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Calls for End to Israeli Military Funding

In a compelling display of civic engagement, almost 250 individuals from the Somerville community, comprising city counselors and state legislators, have penned a letter addressed to U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey.

This letter, which now boasts close to 450 signatures, demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the provision of humanitarian aid, the cessation of unconditional military funding to Israel, and the holding of Israel accountable to international law.

The letter, rooted in concern for the escalating conflict in Gaza, underscores the dire need for a ceasefire and immediate humanitarian aid.