Somaliland Poet Abees Sentenced Amid Controversy

In Hargeisa, Somaliland, renowned poet Abdirahman Adan Ibrahim, fondly known as Abees, has come under the harsh gaze of the law. The Hargeisa District Court has sentenced him to an incarceration period of one year and six months. The sentencing has sparked controversy, with the opposition party Wadani alleging that the arrest and subsequent sentencing of Abees are politically motivated.

The Controversy Surrounding the Arrest

In the midst of the controversy, Wadani's Secretary-General, Khadar Hussein Abdi, has voiced his criticism of the process as lacking due legal procedures. He pointed out that Abees was held beyond the legal limit of six months for such accusations. The 40-year-old poet was arrested earlier in the month following allegations of disobedience leveled by his father.

A Trial Without Legal Representation

However, the trial and subsequent sentencing of Abees occurred without legal representation, a fact that has raised eyebrows in legal circles. In an interesting turn of events contradicting the claim of paternal accusation, Abees's mother told MMTV that her son's arrest was actually orchestrated by the government.

Abees's Criticism of the Government

This development closely follows the poet's criticism of the government in his recently published book titled 'Mayal.' The book had been previously banned by the government, a move that has led many to draw a direct connection between Abees's outspoken nature and his current predicament.