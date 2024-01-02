en English
International Relations

Somaliland Official’s Taiwan Visit Highlights Intricate Diplomatic Relations

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
In a significant move underscoring the dynamics of international diplomacy, Musa Hassan Yousuf, the Chair of the Somaliland National Electoral Commission, is slated to embark on a six-day visit to Taiwan beginning January 3, 2024. The tour is aimed at deepening ties between Somaliland and Taiwan, territories which, despite their lack of global recognition as sovereign states, continue to strengthen their bilateral relationship.

Agenda for the Visit

Yousuf’s itinerary includes meetings with a roster of high-level Taiwanese authorities, among them, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Wu. He will also visit various governmental bodies, including the Central Election Commission, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Justice, and the international affairs departments of Taiwan’s major political parties. A banquet hosted by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Remus Li-Kuo Chen, will be one of the highlights of his visit.

The Backdrop

The trip comes in the wake of Somalia’s decision to recall its ambassador to Ethiopia following the latter’s deal with Somaliland, which provided Ethiopia access to the Red Sea port of Berbera and a military base. Somalia views this agreement as an infringement on its sovereignty and has appealed to the international community for support. However, Ethiopia’s move can be seen as a strategic response to the loss of access to its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s when Eritrean insurgents seized control of Ethiopia’s northern coastal region.

Implications and Impact

While Taiwan maintains 113 diplomatic missions across the globe, only 14 hold official status due to the One-China policy. Despite this, Taiwan has fostered informal relations with Somaliland, a territory unrecognized by any other country, including China. Taiwan also maintains semi-official representative offices and has established informal representation in China’s two Special Administrative Regions, Hong Kong and Macau. This visit, therefore, not only signifies the persistent relationship between Taiwan and Somaliland but also underscores the intricate and often complex nature of international relations.

International Relations
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

