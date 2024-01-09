en English
Somaliland Defence Minister Resigns Over Controversial Maritime Deal with Ethiopia

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:44 pm EST
In a development that underscores the geopolitical intricacies of the Horn of Africa, Abdiqani Mohamud, Defence Minister of Somaliland, has resigned his post. The move comes in the wake of a disputed maritime agreement between Somaliland and landlocked Ethiopia, granting the latter access to a port in Somaliland.

Controversial Maritime Agreement Sparks Resignation

Mohamud’s resignation unfolded during an interview with local media, where he voiced his vehement opposition to the deal. He expressed concerns over the potential presence of Ethiopian troops in Somaliland and the implications of handing over a 20-kilometer stretch of sea to Ethiopia.

The agreement, which has sparked protests across Somaliland, has split public opinion. While some citizens see potential economic benefits, others fear the compromise of their sovereignty. Mohamud’s resignation, in essence, has brought to the fore the debate about balancing economic development with aspirations for sovereignty.

Somaliland’s Struggle for Sovereignty

The autonomous region of Somaliland, which broke away from Somalia in 1991, seeks international recognition as an independent nation. This recent development, however, illuminates the complexities and sensitivities around foreign relations and trade agreements in the region.

The Somali government has rejected the agreement outright, labeling it a breach of Somalia’s sovereignty. This reaction is reflective of the longstanding tensions between Somalia and its breakaway region.

Geopolitical Implications

The maritime agreement and Mohamud’s resignation have also cast a spotlight on the geopolitical dynamics of the region. With Ethiopia’s lack of a coastline, the deal could potentially alter the balance of power in the Horn of Africa, stirring diplomatic tensions with neighboring countries.

As the dust settles on this political upheaval, the implications of the maritime agreement, the reaction from Somalia, and the resignation of Mohamud continue to reverberate across the region. The interplay between aspirations for sovereignty, regional cooperation, and economic development in Somaliland remains in sharp focus.

Africa International Relations Politics
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

