Banadir Region Security Meeting Targets Drug Menace and Gender Violence

A pivotal security gathering recently took place in Somalia's Banadir Region, chaired by the Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi. The focal point of the meeting was to converse about security cooperation and strategizing for the Banadir Region, encompassing the capital city, Mogadishu.

The Governor of Banadir and Mayor of Mogadishu, Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madaale), reported to the Parliamentary Committee on the present security conditions in the capital. The Parliament Committee's Deputy Chairman, MP Nur Ahmed Diiriye (Nur Afey), and Secretary, MP Mohamed Ibrahim Hassan (Diyeeshe), were also present at the session. Madaale underscored the efforts to curb the narcotics issue that has affected a considerable population of Mogadishu's youth.

Appreciation and Further Commitments

The Committee Chairman expressed his gratitude for these endeavors to maintain safety and tackle the drug menace. He emphasized the necessity for sustained collaboration to counter the escalating incidents of gender-based violence. Minister Fiqi pledged to reinforce security, stability, and address recent episodes of torture and misconduct within the Somali populace.

The Committee lauded the Governor for his dedicated service to the residents of the capital and the necessity of continued efforts to ensure the city's safety and security.