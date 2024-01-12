en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Somalia’s President Mohamud and UN Secretary-General Guterres Discuss Key Issues

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:29 pm EST
Somalia’s President Mohamud and UN Secretary-General Guterres Discuss Key Issues

In a significant diplomatic move, the President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, known as President Mohamud, has engaged in a candid telephonic conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The discussion encompassed a range of issues crucial to both Somalia and the international community, including Somalia’s political landscape, security challenges, and mounting humanitarian needs.

Insights Into Somalia’s Governance

President Mohamud took the opportunity to brief the Secretary-General on the strides made in Somalia’s governance. He elaborated on Somalia’s ongoing efforts to stabilize the country, and the strategies effectively implemented to combat terrorism and insurgency. The conversation provided a platform to highlight the admirably resilient spirit of Somalia in the face of adversity and its relentless pursuit of peace and stability.

Climate Crisis and Somalia’s Livelihood

Another significant topic of discussion was the growing impact of climate change on Somalia. With severe droughts increasingly plaguing the country and jeopardizing the livelihoods of its population, the urgency of addressing this environmental crisis came to the forefront. The conversation shed light on the pressing need for international cooperation to mitigate the consequences of climate change in vulnerable regions like Somalia.

The Role of the United Nations

The United Nations’ pivotal role in providing aid and bolstering Somalia’s development and peacebuilding efforts was a key point in the conversation. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership between Somalia and the United Nations, underlining the shared vision for a secure and sustainably developed Somalia.

The conversation between President Mohamud and Secretary-General Guterres is a testament to the international community’s continued interest in and commitment to the stability and prosperity of Somalia. It underscores the importance of dialogue, cooperation, and mutual support in navigating geopolitical challenges and striving for a better future.

0
Africa Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
14 mins ago
African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of Football and Culture Kicks Off in Cote D'Ivoire
The African continent is buzzing with anticipation as the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), one of the most prestigious football events in the region, is set to kick-off tomorrow in Cote D’Ivoire. This tournament draws teams from all across Africa to compete for the esteemed title of continental champions. The preparations for this event have
African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of Football and Culture Kicks Off in Cote D'Ivoire
President Cyril Ramaphosa Reflects on ANC's Legacy at Annual Gala Dinner
41 mins ago
President Cyril Ramaphosa Reflects on ANC's Legacy at Annual Gala Dinner
Zanzibar Commemorates 60th Anniversary of its Revolution in Grandeur
47 mins ago
Zanzibar Commemorates 60th Anniversary of its Revolution in Grandeur
WaveTheFlag: A Journey of Unity and Support for Ghana's Black Stars
17 mins ago
WaveTheFlag: A Journey of Unity and Support for Ghana's Black Stars
Public Outcry Over Ghana's Persistent 'Dumsor' Power Crisis: A Cry for Load-Shedding Timetable
18 mins ago
Public Outcry Over Ghana's Persistent 'Dumsor' Power Crisis: A Cry for Load-Shedding Timetable
Asantehene Praises IGP for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Police Service
19 mins ago
Asantehene Praises IGP for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Police Service
Latest Headlines
World News
Budget 2024 Wishlist: Advocacy for More R&D Tax Breaks and Boosted Healthcare Spending
58 seconds
Budget 2024 Wishlist: Advocacy for More R&D Tax Breaks and Boosted Healthcare Spending
Lakapi Samoa CEO Refutes Allegations of Holding Back Players
5 mins
Lakapi Samoa CEO Refutes Allegations of Holding Back Players
A Glimpse into Samoa and Fiji: From Economic Developments to Political Scandals
7 mins
A Glimpse into Samoa and Fiji: From Economic Developments to Political Scandals
Zambia's Political Landscape: Cornelius Mweetwa Warns of More 'Imingalato' in 2024
7 mins
Zambia's Political Landscape: Cornelius Mweetwa Warns of More 'Imingalato' in 2024
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Blanka Škodová Defends Czech U18 Women's Hockey Team Amidst Criticism
11 mins
Blanka Škodová Defends Czech U18 Women's Hockey Team Amidst Criticism
326 Candidates to Battle in NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Turning Point for Ghana's Political Landscape
13 mins
326 Candidates to Battle in NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Turning Point for Ghana's Political Landscape
President Muizzu Endorses Aishath Azima Shakoor in Male' Mayoral By-Election
14 mins
President Muizzu Endorses Aishath Azima Shakoor in Male' Mayoral By-Election
Sinn Féin's Renewed Attempt to Reconvene Northern Ireland Assembly Amidst Strikes
14 mins
Sinn Féin's Renewed Attempt to Reconvene Northern Ireland Assembly Amidst Strikes
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app