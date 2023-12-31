en English
Africa

Somalia’s Path to Normalcy: PM Vows to Remove Roadblocks in Mogadishu

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:51 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:04 pm EST
Somalia’s Path to Normalcy: PM Vows to Remove Roadblocks in Mogadishu

In a definitive stride towards reforming the city’s security infrastructure, Somalia’s Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, has pledged to dismantle the numerous roadblocks choking the arteries of Mogadishu. This undertaking aims to ease the movement of people and goods, alleviating public frustration, stimulating economic activity, and marking a tentative return to normalcy in a city long mired in security challenges.

Clearing the Paths, Lifting Spirits

Prime Minister Barre’s announcement came with the dawn of 2024, as he outlined the government’s commitment to ensuring a secure, open city. He urged the residents of Mogadishu to join the effort against the al-Shabaab insurgency, underscoring the collective responsibility in ensuring the city’s safety.

(Read Also: SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare)

A Balance of Security and Mobility

Security forces have often used large stones to barricade roads, preventing potential car bombings. However, the resulting traffic congestion has been a significant source of public discontent, sometimes leading to tense situations involving the use of live ammunition by frustrated soldiers. The Somali National Army’s initiative to remove these roadblocks is designed to improve traffic flow and transportation, striking a crucial balance between security and urban mobility.

(Read Also: Somali President Voices Confidence in National Army Amidst Insurgency Challenges)

Building on Multiple Fronts

Alongside the roadblock removals, Prime Minister Barre chaired a meeting to discuss the reconstruction of the Somali currency and the revamping of the police force. Additionally, the North Korean embassy in Mogadishu is set to receive three new basaas aircraft, signaling a strengthening of diplomatic relations. The Somali National Army also celebrated its 80th anniversary, a testament to the resilience and endurance of the Somali people.

Africa Politics Security
