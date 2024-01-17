Somalia Elevates Naval Readiness Amid Escalating Tensions with Ethiopia

In the wake of escalating tensions with Ethiopia, Somalia has amplified its naval readiness, triggered by a controversial agreement with the internationally unrecognised, self-declared state of Somaliland.

Advertisment

The deal, forged in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, has sparked apprehensions within the Somali government, viewed as an encroachment on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Responding to this development, the Somali Navy, under the command of Admiral Abdi Warsame, has issued a resolute directive.

The objective is to safeguard Somali waters and brace for potential conflicts. The Somali government maintains that Somaliland is an integral part of its territory and necessitates any agreements involving it to be negotiated with the federal government of Somalia.