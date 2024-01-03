Somalia Demands Apology from IGAD amid Tensions with Ethiopia

The Federal Government of Somalia has voiced its dissent over a recent statement by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s (IGAD) Executive Secretary, which fails to address what Somalia views as encroachments on its sovereignty and territorial integrity by Ethiopia. Somalia’s rebuke is grounded in principles established by the United Nations (UN), the African Union (AU), IGAD, and other international laws. Amidst this diplomatic tension, Somalia remains committed to regional stability and cooperation.

Historic Tensions Rekindled

The simmering dispute was stoked by Ethiopia’s signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the self-declared republic of Somaliland, which Somalia considers part of its territory. The agreement provides Ethiopia with access to a key seaport in Somaliland and includes a clause that could lead to Ethiopia recognizing Somaliland as an independent state, a move that Somalia has fiercely opposed. This development has escalated tensions across the Horn of Africa and has been met with condemnation from Somalia and support from Egypt and the European Union, both emphasizing the need to respect Somalia’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Ripple Effects of the Agreement

The MoU allows Ethiopia, a landlocked country, access to the Red Sea via Somaliland, with Ethiopia recognizing Somaliland and leasing sea access for 50 years. This agreement has triggered a strong reaction from Somalia’s government, which has called on international organizations to condemn Ethiopia’s actions. Somalia’s President, Hassan Shekh Mohamud, has made clear his resolve to protect Somali territory, while the Al-Shabab militant group has also threatened to fight against the agreement. The situation is further complicated by the historical conflicts between Somalia and Ethiopia, including previous wars over territorial disputes and the presence of Ethiopian troops in Somalia under a bilateral agreement.

Call for Resolutions and Repercussions

IGAD has called for a peaceful resolution to the diplomatic spat between Somalia and Ethiopia. However, Somalia’s government has demanded an apology from the Executive Secretary of IGAD, a withdrawal of the controversial statement, and appropriate measures to address the situation. The Somali government has also recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia in protest of the agreement. Despite these challenges, the Federal Government of Somalia has reaffirmed its commitment to regional stability and cooperation, emphasizing its role as an active participant in promoting peace and integration within the IGAD region.