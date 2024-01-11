en English
Politics

Somali Citizens Protest Against Ethiopian Maritime Encroachment

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
Somali Citizens Protest Against Ethiopian Maritime Encroachment

A large-scale public demonstration has shaken the cityscape of Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, where thousands of citizens congregated to voice their protest against perceived Ethiopian incursions into Somali maritime territory.

The demonstration, marked by the active participation of both governmental officials and citizens from varying walks of life, is a reaction to recent Ethiopian moves, which indicate an intention to exercise control over parts of the Somali Sea, considered by Somalia to be within its sovereign maritime boundaries.

Prime Minister of the Federal Government, Hamza Abdi Barre and his Deputy, Salah Ahmed Jama, along with thousands of protestors from the 17th districts of Benadir, took to the streets of Mogadishu.

The crowd was united in their opposition to a memorandum of understanding between Somaliland and Ethiopia, which allegedly allows Ethiopia access to a 20-kilometer strip of sea within Somali territory.

The protest, far from being limited to Mogadishu, also found echoes in cities under Somaliland Administration, signifying widespread public disapproval of Ethiopia’s maritime maneuvers.

Politics Somalia
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

