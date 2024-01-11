Somali Citizens Protest Against Ethiopian Maritime Encroachment

A large-scale public demonstration has shaken the cityscape of Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, where thousands of citizens congregated to voice their protest against perceived Ethiopian incursions into Somali maritime territory.

The demonstration, marked by the active participation of both governmental officials and citizens from varying walks of life, is a reaction to recent Ethiopian moves, which indicate an intention to exercise control over parts of the Somali Sea, considered by Somalia to be within its sovereign maritime boundaries.

Prime Minister of the Federal Government, Hamza Abdi Barre and his Deputy, Salah Ahmed Jama, along with thousands of protestors from the 17th districts of Benadir, took to the streets of Mogadishu.

The crowd was united in their opposition to a memorandum of understanding between Somaliland and Ethiopia, which allegedly allows Ethiopia access to a 20-kilometer strip of sea within Somali territory.

The protest, far from being limited to Mogadishu, also found echoes in cities under Somaliland Administration, signifying widespread public disapproval of Ethiopia’s maritime maneuvers.