Soludo Ambassadors Foresee Landslide Victory for Governor Soludo in 2025 Anambra Elections

In the lead-up to the 2025 gubernatorial elections in Anambra State, predictions of victory are being bestowed upon Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo by the Soludo Ambassadors group. The group’s National Leader, Mr. Ossy Onuko, firmly believes that Soludo will secure a resounding win across the state, including Nnewi, the hometown of his potential contender, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Ambitious Projections

Despite the fact that Governor Soludo has yet to officially announce his bid for re-election, his supporters, led by Mr. Onuko, are confidently forecasting a landslide victory. They are actively urging him to run for a second term, asserting that it would be in the best interest of the state and allow the continuation of the significant progress made during his first term.

Ubah’s Political Maneuvers Scrutinized

Mr. Onuko has been critical of Senator Ubah’s political maneuvers, dismissing them as mere attempts to test his popularity. He cautioned against creating unnecessary political distractions and advised Ubah to avoid personal attacks and actions that could potentially divert the governor’s attention.

Emphasis on Soludo’s Achievements

Onuko highlighted Governor Soludo’s substantial contributions to various sectors, including infrastructure, law and order, security, and governance. Particularly noteworthy is the governor’s initiation of over 400 kilometers of road projects within the first two years of his tenure. This focus on economic transformation, according to Onuko, is vital for the continued progress of Anambra State.