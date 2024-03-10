Sokoto Governor Ahmed Aliyu Announces Half Salary Ramadan Gift for Civil Servants, Pensioners

Sokoto State's Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has made a significant move by approving the disbursement of half salaries to civil servants, including primary school teachers, local government employees, and pensioners, as a Ramadan gift. This decision is aimed at ensuring that the Muslim community in Sokoto can observe the fasting period with ease and comfort. Governor Aliyu's gesture is part of a broader initiative to foster a spirit of generosity and community support during this sacred month.

In a statement released by the governor's media aide, Abubakar Bawa, it was disclosed that this measure is set to commence immediately, marking a proactive step towards assisting workers and retirees in the state during Ramadan.

The initiative is not just about financial support but also an appeal to the Muslim ummah to dedicate this period to prayers for Nigeria's development and to overcome its challenges. This move by the governor underscores the importance of solidarity and compassion, particularly during significant religious observances.

Call for Community Generosity

Alongside the announcement of the half salary gift, Governor Aliyu has called upon traders and wealthy individuals within Sokoto to extend their generosity to those less fortunate. This call to action is rooted in the belief that showing love and mercy during Ramadan can bring about divine mercy and forgiveness for the entire community. By encouraging a culture of giving and support, the governor aims to foster a more inclusive and caring society, especially during times of spiritual significance.

The governor took this opportunity to express gratitude towards the citizens of Sokoto for their unwavering support and prayers for his administration. This support is deemed crucial for the successes achieved by the state government so far.