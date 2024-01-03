Socialist Equality Party Joins European Elections to Oppose War and Capitalism

Global protests are erupting in response to perceived genocide in Gaza and the looming threat of an international conflict. The Socialist Equality Party (SGP) is actively participating in European elections to counteract war and capitalism, the root causes, they argue, of such conflicts.

SGP’s Stance on Conflicts and Capitalism

The SGP contends that imperialist powers, including Germany and the United States, are prepared to commit atrocities to safeguard economic interests, especially in the oil-rich Middle East. They argue that these powers are curtailing democratic rights and targeting refugees and immigrants to stifle opposition to war. The SGP advocates for the working class to engage in political action, suggesting that to eradicate war and inequality, banks and corporations should be democratically controlled.

They are constructing an international party, the Fourth International, to unite workers globally against capitalism and war. The SGP denounces the current Israeli actions in Gaza, led by Netanyahu’s government, as genocide, alleging a high frequency of child casualties and the obliteration of healthcare systems, leading to potential epidemics.

Imperialist Powers and Accountability

The SGP accuses imperialist powers of supporting Israel’s actions as a strategic move against other Middle Eastern entities and demands accountability for war crimes. They criticize NATO’s involvement in Ukraine and the potential for a broader conflict with Russia and China. They argue that militarism within Europe is resurfacing, with Germany seeking to exert control over the region.

The SGP suggests that the fight against war is intertwined with social struggles, pointing to the rise in poverty and the accumulation of wealth by the super-rich. They propose the formation of independent action committees to unite workers across borders and the need for a political struggle against capitalism.

SGP’s View on Refugee Policies

The SGP opposes the EU’s refugee policies, which they perceive as contributing to the death of thousands of refugees, and call for a United Socialist States of Europe. They urge workers to establish their own party, as they believe capitalist parties cannot achieve the goals of ending war and protecting workers’ rights.