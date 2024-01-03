en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

Socialist Equality Party Joins European Elections to Oppose War and Capitalism

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 pm EST
Socialist Equality Party Joins European Elections to Oppose War and Capitalism

Global protests are erupting in response to perceived genocide in Gaza and the looming threat of an international conflict. The Socialist Equality Party (SGP) is actively participating in European elections to counteract war and capitalism, the root causes, they argue, of such conflicts.

SGP’s Stance on Conflicts and Capitalism

The SGP contends that imperialist powers, including Germany and the United States, are prepared to commit atrocities to safeguard economic interests, especially in the oil-rich Middle East. They argue that these powers are curtailing democratic rights and targeting refugees and immigrants to stifle opposition to war. The SGP advocates for the working class to engage in political action, suggesting that to eradicate war and inequality, banks and corporations should be democratically controlled.

They are constructing an international party, the Fourth International, to unite workers globally against capitalism and war. The SGP denounces the current Israeli actions in Gaza, led by Netanyahu’s government, as genocide, alleging a high frequency of child casualties and the obliteration of healthcare systems, leading to potential epidemics.

Imperialist Powers and Accountability

The SGP accuses imperialist powers of supporting Israel’s actions as a strategic move against other Middle Eastern entities and demands accountability for war crimes. They criticize NATO’s involvement in Ukraine and the potential for a broader conflict with Russia and China. They argue that militarism within Europe is resurfacing, with Germany seeking to exert control over the region.

The SGP suggests that the fight against war is intertwined with social struggles, pointing to the rise in poverty and the accumulation of wealth by the super-rich. They propose the formation of independent action committees to unite workers across borders and the need for a political struggle against capitalism.

SGP’s View on Refugee Policies

The SGP opposes the EU’s refugee policies, which they perceive as contributing to the death of thousands of refugees, and call for a United Socialist States of Europe. They urge workers to establish their own party, as they believe capitalist parties cannot achieve the goals of ending war and protecting workers’ rights.

0
International Affairs Politics War
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Demographers Advocate for Comprehensive Study of Census Index

By Safak Costu

Kazakhstan's Constructive Foreign Policy and Economic Ambitions for 2029

By Salman Akhtar

Severe Drought Reveals Ancient Forest in Panama Canal, Disrupts Global Trade

By Shivani Chauhan

Global Inflation Crisis: The Fallout of Rising Living Costs

By Dil Bar Irshad

Global Elections 2024: A Year of Political Reckoning ...
@Africa · 2 hours
Global Elections 2024: A Year of Political Reckoning ...
heart comment 0
Yi Beauty & Lifestyle Expo Concludes Successfully: Fosters Global Cooperation and Emphasizes Consumer Needs

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Yi Beauty & Lifestyle Expo Concludes Successfully: Fosters Global Cooperation and Emphasizes Consumer Needs
The Ongoing Conflict in Ukraine: A New Year, The Same Battle

By BNN Correspondents

The Ongoing Conflict in Ukraine: A New Year, The Same Battle
Senior Hamas Leader Assassinated in Beirut: Potential Escalation in Sight

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Senior Hamas Leader Assassinated in Beirut: Potential Escalation in Sight
Emerging Geopolitical Flashpoints in 2024: Venezuela-Guyana Dispute and Ireland’s Undersea Cables

By BNN Correspondents

Emerging Geopolitical Flashpoints in 2024: Venezuela-Guyana Dispute and Ireland's Undersea Cables
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Ministry Introduces Telepathology to Enhance Cancer Diagnosis Times
1 min
Health Ministry Introduces Telepathology to Enhance Cancer Diagnosis Times
Bossalina's Triumphant Redemption at Sino-Truck Horse Racing Classic
1 min
Bossalina's Triumphant Redemption at Sino-Truck Horse Racing Classic
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
3 mins
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
3 mins
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
3 mins
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas
3 mins
Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
3 mins
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
3 mins
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
3 mins
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app