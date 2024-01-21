Social Media Influencer Apologizes for False Demolition Claims in Enugu State

In a noteworthy development, Chibuike Gabriel Ugwu, a social media influencer popularly known as 'Untouchable', has issued a public apology to the governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah. This apology follows a misleading video he disseminated, which incorrectly alleged that the state government was razing fully constructed houses in the Enugu Lifestyle and Golf City, also referred to as the Enugu Centenary City.

Untouchable's False Claims and Apology

Ugwu conceded in his apology that he had been misinformed and his actions were spurred by fear for his property, which he erroneously believed was in jeopardy. This retraction serves as a stark reminder of the potency of social media and the far-reaching implications of misinformation.

ECTDA's Clarification and Stance

His apology comes on the heels of a statement from the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA). The Chairman of ECTDA, Hon. Uche Anya, dismissed Ugwu's claims, stating unequivocally that no demolitions of completed or occupied properties were underway. Anya elucidated that property developers had been accorded a deadline in October 2023 to regularize their properties. Although the deadline has since elapsed, ECTDA is granting additional time for developers to submit their title documents and building approvals.

ECTDA's Commitment to Law and Investors' Rights

The ECTDA reaffirmed its dedication to the rule of law and the safeguarding of investors' rights against unlawful land activities and encroachment. This incident underscores the importance of factual representation in the era of digital communication and the need for regulatory bodies to maintain transparency and open communication.