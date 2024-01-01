SNP Struggles to Rally Support and Redefine Message Post Sturgeon’s Resignation

As the Scottish National Party (SNP) grapples with its most significant challenge in two decades, it seeks to redefine its message and rally support in the wake of Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation as leader in March 2023. The party faces the uphill task of convincing the Scottish public that it has recovered from the leadership change and can continue to be a force to reckon with in the political landscape.

Leadership Transition and Its Challenges

The new leader and First Minister, Humza Yousaf, who fended off competition from Kate Forbes and Ash Regan, is now at the helm. Liz Lloyd, Sturgeon’s former chief of staff, highlights that Yousaf has an opportunity to demonstrate his leadership capabilities and set forth his agenda before the next general election. While there are concerns within the party about Yousaf’s leadership and discussions about the need for reform in the Scottish Parliament, Lloyd believes that he can put the SNP back on the front foot.

Shifting Political Landscape

The rise of Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party and the growing perception of it as a credible alternative to the UK government adds to the SNP’s challenges. The upcoming general election could make or break Yousaf’s leadership and may force the SNP to run a negative campaign attacking Labour. However, the SNP spokesperson emphasized the party’s focus on delivering for communities and businesses in Scotland. The party aspires to offer a positive vision for the future with the limited powers available and switch the narrative in Scotland from one of Labour gaining to one of the SNP fighting back.

Internal Dynamics and the Way Forward

Despite ‘small rumblings’ within the SNP and speculation about Yousaf’s potential replacement, Lloyd insists Yousaf faces no immediate challenge to his leadership. She suggests that the SNP may need to consider changes, such as a cabinet reshuffle, to regain momentum. In the face of these challenges, the SNP has the opportunity to demonstrate resilience and adaptability, key attributes for any political party. Meanwhile, Sturgeon, having stepped back to the backbenches, is reported to be ‘doing fine’ and is currently writing a book.