en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Campaign Plans for Trump

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Campaign Plans for Trump

Inclement weather in Iowa has disrupted the campaign plans of former Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump. The snowstorm has forced the cancellation of Sanders’ trip to Iowa, where she was scheduled to rally support for Trump ahead of the January 15 Iowa Caucus. Sanders’ father, former Governor Mike Huckabee, also had his trip canceled due to the same weather conditions.

Snowstorm Disrupts Campaign

The intensifying winter storm in Iowa, expected to dump a foot of snow in some parts of the state accompanied by high winds and heavy drifts, is proving to be a challenge for both campaigners and potential caucus-goers. The weather conditions have already led to the cancellation of multiple appearances by Trump’s campaign, including those of Sanders and her father.

Sanders’ Continued Support for Trump

Despite the setback, Sanders’ camp remains undeterred. Her spokeswoman, Alexa Henning, emphasized Sanders’ unwavering support for Trump and her eagerness to resume campaigning at the earliest. Sanders, who had served as the White House Press Secretary under Trump’s administration, had officially endorsed him for the upcoming presidential election at a Florida event in November.

Other Campaign Activities

Meanwhile, in the Republican camp, former Governor Asa Hutchinson managed to continue his campaign activities despite the weather disruptions. He made it to Omaha, Nebraska, and plans to visit Council Bluffs, Iowa, in his bid for the presidency.

0
Politics United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
Adam Creighton, The Australian’s Washington Correspondent, recently shared his insights into the current state of U.S. politics on Sky News. His conversation with host Caleb Bond revolved around the upcoming presidential election and the surging political momentum of former President Donald Trump versus current President Joe Biden’s democracy threat accusations. Trump ‘Winning’ Amid Democracy Threat
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
Breonte Johnson-Davis Sr. Death: Family Demands Transparency in Taser Incident
6 mins ago
Breonte Johnson-Davis Sr. Death: Family Demands Transparency in Taser Incident
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
6 mins ago
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
Flight PS752: A Quest for Justice Amidst Grieving Families and International Tensions
2 mins ago
Flight PS752: A Quest for Justice Amidst Grieving Families and International Tensions
Sydney Shooting: Two Men Charged, Denied Bail, and Set for Court Appearance
3 mins ago
Sydney Shooting: Two Men Charged, Denied Bail, and Set for Court Appearance
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
6 mins ago
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
1 min
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
4 mins
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
4 mins
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
5 mins
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
6 mins
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
6 mins
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
7 mins
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
7 mins
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
8 mins
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app