Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Campaign Plans for Trump

Inclement weather in Iowa has disrupted the campaign plans of former Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump. The snowstorm has forced the cancellation of Sanders’ trip to Iowa, where she was scheduled to rally support for Trump ahead of the January 15 Iowa Caucus. Sanders’ father, former Governor Mike Huckabee, also had his trip canceled due to the same weather conditions.

Snowstorm Disrupts Campaign

The intensifying winter storm in Iowa, expected to dump a foot of snow in some parts of the state accompanied by high winds and heavy drifts, is proving to be a challenge for both campaigners and potential caucus-goers. The weather conditions have already led to the cancellation of multiple appearances by Trump’s campaign, including those of Sanders and her father.

Sanders’ Continued Support for Trump

Despite the setback, Sanders’ camp remains undeterred. Her spokeswoman, Alexa Henning, emphasized Sanders’ unwavering support for Trump and her eagerness to resume campaigning at the earliest. Sanders, who had served as the White House Press Secretary under Trump’s administration, had officially endorsed him for the upcoming presidential election at a Florida event in November.

Other Campaign Activities

Meanwhile, in the Republican camp, former Governor Asa Hutchinson managed to continue his campaign activities despite the weather disruptions. He made it to Omaha, Nebraska, and plans to visit Council Bluffs, Iowa, in his bid for the presidency.