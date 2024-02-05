SNL's Bowen Yang subtly criticizes Nikki Haley's Appearance

Bowen Yang, a prominent comedian of the 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) ensemble, has subtly signaled his discontent over the show's decision to welcome Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. Through a cryptic Instagram post, Yang shed light on the extravagant welcome extended to Haley in her greenroom, igniting discussions about the show's guest choices and the cast's reactions.

Yang's Silent Protest

Known for playing the Instagram user fayedunaway, Yang shared an intriguing image of Haley's greenroom. The picture showcased a tasteful bouquet, fancy water bottles, and a warm welcome card from the creator of SNL, Lorne Michaels, and the staff. The card read, "Amb. Haley -- Welcome to Studio 8H! From Lorne + Everyone at SNL." Yang's caption, "Everyone! :)" alongside the disabled comment section, suggested a veiled sarcasm or disapproval.

Haley's Controversial Stance

Once the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. and the former governor of South Carolina, Haley has often portrayed herself as a moderate. However, her policies tell a different story. Known for her anti-union stance, she has faced criticism for not being strict enough on Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law and has even toyed with the notion of Texas seceding from the U.S. Despite these controversies, her unexpected appearance on SNL has raised eyebrows.

Haley's SNL Appearance and Future Plans

During her cameo, Haley seized the opportunity to challenge Donald Trump, the current leader in the polls, for a debate. This comes as a surprise given her position in the polls. Unfazed, Haley is determined to continue her campaign through Super Tuesday on March 5, when 15 states and one U.S. territory are set to hold primaries.

This is not the first time Yang has subtly expressed his dissent against controversial guests on the show. His past actions include distancing himself from Dave Chappelle and questioning Elon Musk's hosting. Yang's silent protests have sparked discussions about SNL's guest choice, hinting at his dissatisfaction with the show's decision.