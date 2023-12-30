en English
Education

Smriti Irani Takes Swift Action on Unpaid Salaries of Retired Teachers in Amethi

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:19 am EST
Smriti Irani Takes Swift Action on Unpaid Salaries of Retired Teachers in Amethi

Union Minister Smriti Irani, during a three-day visit to her parliamentary constituency Amethi, demonstrated swift action and deep-rooted concern for a group of retired school teachers who had not received their unpaid salaries. Highlighting an immediate response to the citizens’ grievances, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) showcased her connection with the constituents, in an event on Friday that has since resonated across social media platforms.

Retired Teachers Seek Intervention

The teachers, now retired but weighed down by the burden of unpaid salaries, approached Ms. Irani to voice their grievances. These are not just teachers, they are pillars of the community who have educated and shaped countless young minds. Their concern is not just a financial issue, but a matter of justice and fairness. The emotional exchange was captured in a video that has since become widely circulated, showing the direct access that every citizen of Amethi has to their MP.

Immediate Action by Smriti Irani

Upon hearing their concerns, Ms. Irani promptly contacted the district inspector of schools. She instructed him to address the issue and ensure all pending payments were resolved that day. It was a moment of swift action and empathetic leadership, reinforcing her pledge of service and responsibility as the representative of the people of Amethi. Ms. Irani’s immediate response underlines her commitment to the welfare of the residents of her constituency.

Emphasizing Humanity and Government Support

In the widely viewed video, Ms. Irani can be seen urging the education officer to show humanity in resolving the teachers’ payment issues. She also mentioned that the current government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in favor of ensuring that teachers receive their due payments. This emphasizes the stand of the present administration towards serving the educators of the nation and ensuring their rights and dues are not compromised.

Education India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

