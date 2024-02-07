Smartmatic Accuses OAN of Seeking 'Stolen' Passwords After 2020 Election

In a groundbreaking revelation, election technology firm Smartmatic has accused pro-Donald Trump cable network One America News (OAN) of attempting to procure 'stolen' passwords from hackers following the 2020 election. This allegation comes as part of a civil defamation lawsuit filed by Smartmatic against OAN.

Alleged Solicitation of Hacked Information

As per court documents, an anonymous individual emailed OAN a day prior to the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, offering Smartmatic employee login credentials. OAN President Charles Herring expressed gratitude towards the anonymous tipster and requested additional information. This information was subsequently shared with Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for the Trump campaign.

Sidney Powell and the Manipulation Claims

Powell had previously aired unfounded allegations on OAN, claiming that Smartmatic manipulated the election results in favor of then-President-elect Joe Biden. Smartmatic's lawsuit alleges that these passwords seem to have been acquired through hacking, and their legal counsel argue that this information exchange constitutes a criminal act, not a shielded journalistic activity.

OAN's Denial of Allegations

OAN has vehemently denied these defamation allegations and maintains that it did not violate any laws concerning the alleged passwords. The contentious emails are currently at the heart of the ongoing legal battle between the two organizations in a federal defamation case.