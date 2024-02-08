Smart Cities Mission 2.0: Focus on Cybersecurity, Expertise, and Expansion in India's Tier-2 Cities

India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs is advocating for the launch of the Smart Cities Mission's second phase, shifting its focus to Tier-2 cities nestled between 50 and 100 kilometers from capital cities and tourist hubs. This recommendation was put forth in a report presented in the Lok Sabha, underscoring the necessity of capitalizing on the experience garnered from the first phase of the SCM.

Cybersecurity: The Cornerstone of Smart Cities

The committee emphasized the crucial role of cybersecurity in fortifying digital platforms against cyber threats and safeguarding sensitive data. This call for a robust cybersecurity system reflects the growing concern over potential misuse and cyber attacks in the era of burgeoning digital infrastructure.

The report acknowledged the significant strides made in digital infrastructure under the SCM, such as Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCCs) and smart systems for various urban management tasks. However, it also pointed out that progress has been slow in smaller cities, particularly in the north-eastern states.

Leveraging Expertise and Expanding Services

The committee suggested third-party assessments of SCM projects and the utilization of Special Purpose Vehicles' (SPVs) expertise in other urban development initiatives, such as AMRUT and DAY-NULM. This recommendation is aimed at leveraging the knowledge and skills gained from the SCM to catalyze growth in other urban development sectors.

Additionally, the committee recommended the expansion of ICCCs in cities to offer a plethora of services in the fields of health, internal security, waste management, traffic management, disaster management, and e-governance. This move is envisioned to enhance the quality of life for city dwellers and streamline urban management processes.

Building on the Foundations

The Smart Cities Mission was launched by the Narendra Modi government in 2015, with the ambitious goal of redeveloping 100 cities through a two-stage competition. As the mission gears up for its second phase, the focus is on harnessing the experience and knowledge gained from the first phase to drive the development of Tier-2 cities.

The committee's recommendations reflect a commitment to creating sustainable, secure, and efficient urban spaces, where technology and humanity coalesce to build cities of the future. By focusing on cybersecurity, leveraging expertise, and expanding services, the Smart Cities Mission 2.0 aims to redefine the urban landscape of India, one Tier-2 city at a time.

As the Smart Cities Mission enters its next phase, the emphasis on cybersecurity, expertise leveraging, and service expansion underscores the importance of a holistic approach to urban development. The Parliamentary Standing Committee's recommendations serve as a roadmap for creating secure, sustainable, and efficient urban spaces, where technology and humanity coexist to build cities of the future.