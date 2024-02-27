SLPP Parliamentarian Accused of Instigating Land Grab in Kalpitiya, Affecting Muslim, Tamil Communities

Puttalam District SLPP Parliamentarian Chinthaka Mayadunna faces allegations of orchestrating land grabs in Kalpitiya, targeting Muslim and Tamil communities to secure their votes in upcoming elections. Mayadunna, alongside his secretary, Mendis, and with alleged support from Acting Divisional Secretary S. Nandasena, encouraged these communities to illegally occupy private lands, promising them ownership. This controversial scheme recently culminated in over 200 villagers encroaching on a 43-acre plot owned by Shirani Kotalawela, leading to the arrest of 13 individuals after police intervention.

Land Ownership Dispute and Legal Actions

Controversy erupted when ADS Nandasena claimed the land in question was state-owned, contradicting Kotalawela's ownership claims. A survey was ordered to resolve the ownership dispute, while the encroachment led to legal consequences for the villagers involved. Lawyer Charitha Gunaratne highlighted Mendis's presence during the illegal occupation, signaling direct involvement by Mayadunna's office in the land grab attempt.

Authorities and Mayadunna's Denial

While ADS Nandasena awaits the survey report to clarify land ownership, Mayadunna denies any involvement or knowledge of the land grabbing incident. The ADS's stance awaits validation from the Survey's Department, amidst public outcry and legal scrutiny over the alleged misuse of power for electoral gain.

Community Impact and Ongoing Investigations

The incident not only raises legal concerns but also highlights the potential exploitation of ethnic communities for political advantage. With the legal process underway and the survey report pending, the situation in Kalpitiya underscores the intricate balance between land rights, political ambitions, and community welfare. As investigations continue, the outcome could have significant implications for local governance and electoral integrity in the region.