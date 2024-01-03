en English
Europe

Slovakia’s President Vetoes Controversial Competence Act

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:01 am EST
The President of Slovakia, Zuzana Caputova, has vetoed a bill widely known as the Competence Act. The primary intent of this legislative proposal was to establish a new Tourism and Sports Ministry. Nevertheless, the bill garnered sharp criticism from the President for several of its provisions, which she flagged as posing constitutional concerns.

The Controversial Provisions

Specifically, President Caputova rebuked the bill for the power it would grant to politicians to appoint and dismiss the heads of two independent agencies. These agencies are the Statistics Office and the office for Health Care Supervision. Furthermore, the bill aimed to place the Slovak Intelligence Service and the network services regulator—a body overseeing utilities such as gas, electricity, and water—under direct government control. This would have been a considerable shift from their current semi-autonomous status.

The Arms Trade Licensing Issue

Another contentious element of the proposed law was the transfer of authority to approve weapons sales. The bill proposed shifting this responsibility from the Economics Ministry, which currently issues export licenses in consultation with the Foreign Affairs Ministry, to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Defense Minister. This proposed change attracted significant controversy and criticism.

Constitutional Court’s Ruling and the Road Ahead

In 2022, the Slovak Constitutional Court ruled that decisions of such magnitude should not be made during expedited parliamentary sessions. This ruling highlights the potential constitutional concerns raised by the Competence Act. Following the presidential veto, the law will now face another vote in parliament. The Christian Democratic Party has stated its intention to challenge the law before the Constitutional Court if it passes again.

Europe Politics Slovakia
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

