Slovakia’s President Vetoes Controversial Competence Act

The President of Slovakia, Zuzana Caputova, has vetoed a bill widely known as the Competence Act. The primary intent of this legislative proposal was to establish a new Tourism and Sports Ministry. Nevertheless, the bill garnered sharp criticism from the President for several of its provisions, which she flagged as posing constitutional concerns.

The Controversial Provisions

Specifically, President Caputova rebuked the bill for the power it would grant to politicians to appoint and dismiss the heads of two independent agencies. These agencies are the Statistics Office and the office for Health Care Supervision. Furthermore, the bill aimed to place the Slovak Intelligence Service and the network services regulator—a body overseeing utilities such as gas, electricity, and water—under direct government control. This would have been a considerable shift from their current semi-autonomous status.

The Arms Trade Licensing Issue

Another contentious element of the proposed law was the transfer of authority to approve weapons sales. The bill proposed shifting this responsibility from the Economics Ministry, which currently issues export licenses in consultation with the Foreign Affairs Ministry, to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Defense Minister. This proposed change attracted significant controversy and criticism.

Constitutional Court’s Ruling and the Road Ahead

In 2022, the Slovak Constitutional Court ruled that decisions of such magnitude should not be made during expedited parliamentary sessions. This ruling highlights the potential constitutional concerns raised by the Competence Act. Following the presidential veto, the law will now face another vote in parliament. The Christian Democratic Party has stated its intention to challenge the law before the Constitutional Court if it passes again.