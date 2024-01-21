The Slovakian Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has taken a firm stance against Ukraine's bid for NATO membership, vowing to exercise his veto power. This development comes amid Ukraine's expedited application to NATO, submitted in the aftermath of Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions in September 2022.

Fico's Opposition to Ukraine's NATO Membership

In a recent RVTS broadcast, Fico revealed his apprehension over Ukraine's NATO membership, suggesting it could be the spark that ignites a global conflict. This grim outlook is underpinned by his belief that Ukraine is under significant influence and control of the United States. Fico's views have sparked controversy, marking a significant departure from Slovakia's previous support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The Meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister

Fico is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kiev. This meeting is anticipated to serve as a platform for Fico to articulate his objections directly. His opposition extends beyond Ukraine's NATO membership, encompassing his perspective on the war that started in February 2022. He asserts a military solution is unfeasible, advocating instead for a painful compromise.

International Response and Future Implications

Fico's stance has not been received unanimously within the NATO alliance. Some members are reluctant to support Ukraine's membership due to the current conflict, arguing that the timing is inappropriate. This disagreement illustrates the lack of unity within the NATO alliance regarding Ukraine's membership. Fico's disapproval of Ukraine's NATO membership is further cemented by his labelling of Ukraine as one of the most corrupt nations worldwide. This assertion is a stark reminder of the challenges Ukraine faces, both domestically and internationally, in its pursuit of NATO membership.