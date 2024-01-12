en English
SKSSF Vice President Sathar Panthaloor’s Remarks Stir Controversy Amidst Internal Tensions

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
SKSSF Vice President Sathar Panthaloor’s Remarks Stir Controversy Amidst Internal Tensions

Controversy swirls around Sathar Panthaloor, the State vice president of the Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF), following his fiery remarks at a rally in Malappuram. Panthaloor warned that SKSSF workers would staunchly defend their spiritual leaders against any form of defamation, harassment, or assault. His metaphorical reference to ‘chopping off hands’ of the offenders has drawn criticism from various corners, despite not being interpreted literally.

Asserting Independence and Loyalty

Panthaloor underscored the unwavering loyalty of SKSSF workers to the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, emphatically distancing the organization from any external obligations. His speech, marked by a strong undertone of commitment and sacrifice, further highlighted the organization’s staunch commitment to truth and dedication.

A Younger Generation of Leaders

Identified as part of a younger generation of Samastha leaders, Panthaloor’s stand reflects a shift from traditional norms. This generation recently sidestepped the annual conference of Jamia Nooriyya Arabic College, an institution affiliated with the Samastha, allegedly due to undue influence from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Ongoing Tension and Calls for Unity

This incident underscores the simmering tension between a faction within the Samastha and the IUML, led by Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal. Amidst this discord, Panthaloor’s call for Muslim unity rings out, accentuating the need for solidarity in the face of internal rifts and external challenges.

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

