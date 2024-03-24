Six Missing from Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Since 2016, Madras High Court Informed

During a recent hearing at the Madras High Court, Tamil Nadu Police disclosed that six individuals have been reported missing from the Isha Foundation, a spiritual centre run by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in Coimbatore, since 2016. This revelation came to light as the court deliberated on a habeas corpus petition filed by Thirumalai, seeking information on his brother Ganesan's whereabouts, who disappeared in March 2023.

Chronology of Disappearances and Legal Proceedings

The police submission to the Madras High Court highlighted an unsettling pattern of missing persons linked to the Isha Foundation since 2016. Represented by Additional Public Prosecutor E Raj Thilak, the police stated that the investigation into these disappearances was ongoing. However, they admitted that while some individuals might have returned, the details were sketchy and not fully accounted for. This has prompted the court to order a comprehensive status report by April 18, intensifying scrutiny on the foundation's operations and the effectiveness of the police investigation.

Family's Plea for Justice

Thirumalai's desperate plea for court intervention sheds light on the anguish and frustration experienced by families of the missing. Ganesan's case, where he vanished after allegedly taking an auto-rickshaw to Poondi Temple, underscores the mysterious circumstances under which people have disappeared. The Isha Foundation's response, declaring the news of the disappearances as "totally false and baseless," has only added to the controversy, raising questions about transparency and accountability within the organization.

Public and Legal Implications

The case has drawn public attention to the broader issues of safety and oversight at spiritual centers. With the Isha Foundation known for its significant following and environmental conservation efforts, these allegations and the ongoing investigation might affect its reputation and the trust of its supporters. The court's directive for a detailed investigation report marks a critical step towards uncovering the truth behind these mysterious disappearances, offering a glimmer of hope for the families awaiting answers.

As the story unfolds, the implications extend beyond the immediate legal battle, touching on issues of human rights, organizational accountability, and the challenges faced by law enforcement in resolving such perplexing cases. The outcome of this investigation could set a precedent for how similar cases are handled in the future, emphasizing the need for transparency and diligence in safeguarding the well-being of individuals associated with large organizations.