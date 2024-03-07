Six Kirklees Councillors Announce Departure: End of an Era in Local Politics

At last night's Full Council meeting on March 6, six members of Kirklees Council announced they will not seek reelection in the upcoming local elections. This decision marks a significant change in the council's composition and brings to an end the long-standing service of several key figures, including Cllr Donald Firth, who has served over 30 years, and Cllr Naheed Mather, the first Asian woman elected to the council.

Decades of Dedicated Service

Cllr Donald Firth, representing Holme Valley South, received a standing ovation upon his entrance to the meeting, highlighting the respect and admiration he has garnered over his three decades of service. As a former Mayor of Kirklees and a long-serving Cabinet member, Firth's departure signifies the end of a significant chapter in the council's history. Similarly, Cllr Naheed Mather's exit marks the conclusion of an "incredible journey" that saw her break barriers and serve diligently in various capacities, including as a Cabinet Member for the Dalton ward.

New Faces, New Challenges

These departures come at a time when Kirklees Council faces various challenges, including navigating the aftermath of a 4.99 per cent council tax rise. Fresh faces will soon step into roles previously held by experienced councillors like Cllr Bernard McGuin, who has been an outspoken advocate for his constituents in the Almondbury ward, and Cllr Elizabeth Reynolds, who has been a staunch supporter of children and young people's welfare in her role as Cabinet Member for Learning and Aspirations.

Reflections and Anticipations

The departure of these six councillors not only signals the end of an era but also ushers in a period of transition and potential transformation for Kirklees Council. As new candidates prepare to step forward, the contributions of those stepping down will be remembered and their legacies will undoubtedly influence the council's future direction.

As Kirklees prepares to welcome new members to its ranks, the council faces the challenge of building on the strong foundation laid by its departing veterans. The upcoming elections present an opportunity for renewal and change, promising a new chapter in the story of Kirklees' local governance.