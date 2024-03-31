Sitharaman Blasts DMK Over Katchatheevu Misinformation, Cites Historical Claims

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 31, 2024, called out Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK for spreading "misinformation" regarding the Katchatheevu issue, urging the party to reflect on historical facts and prior political actions. Sitharaman's remarks were reinforced by revelations from an RTI response obtained by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, revealing Congress and DMK's past complicity in ceding the island to Sri Lanka, a decision that has long stirred controversy and debate.

Historical Context and Political Fallout

At the heart of the controversy is Katchatheevu, an island ceded to Sri Lanka by India in 1974 during the tenure of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, with the alleged approval of DMK led by M Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu. This decision has been a sore point in Tamil Nadu politics, affecting fishermen's rights and stirring nationalist sentiments. Sitharaman and Annamalai's statements draw on historical assertions and legal proceedings, spotlighting the role of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in challenging the cession and advocating for Tamil Nadu's fishermen.

Revisiting Jayalalithaa's Stance

Central to the BJP's critique is the reminder of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's vehement opposition to the cession of Katchatheevu and her efforts to reclaim the island. Jayalalithaa's statements in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, as highlighted by Sitharaman, underscored DMK's lack of action during the crucial period of the cession. Her advocacy for the rights of Tamil Nadu's fishermen and sovereignty issues has been juxtaposed against DMK's current narrative, questioning the party's historical stance and actions regarding Katchatheevu.

Political Implications and Current Relevance

The Katchatheevu dispute remains a poignant issue in Tamil Nadu politics, resonating with the state's fishermen and reflecting broader concerns of national sovereignty and regional identity. The BJP's recent accusations against the DMK, leveraging historical records and political statements, aim to challenge the narrative surrounding the cession and its political aftermath. This ongoing debate emphasizes