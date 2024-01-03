Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami’s Election Campaign with a Call for Change

In a bid to rally support for his party Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), Emir Siraj-ul-Haq kick-started the election campaign in NA-126 Lahore. Addressing a crowd in Ittefaq Town, he emphasized the need for a shift from previous political paradigms that have left Pakistan grappling with a weak economy, a precarious law and order situation, and rampant corruption.

The Vision of an Islamic Welfare State

Siraj-ul-Haq urged voters to align with JI’s vision of transforming Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state. The party’s blueprint for the future involves establishing rule of law, revamping the economy, advocating for international issues such as Palestine and Kashmir, and most notably, making Pakistan clean and green.

JI: The Sole Hope for the People?

Painting a stark contrast between his party and the previous ruling parties, Siraj-ul-Haq positioned JI as the sole beacon of hope for the people of Pakistan. His skepticism about the ability of past rulers to resolve the nation’s current crises was palpable, as he emphasized the need for a new political direction.

Criticizing the Single Family Rule in Lahore

Further, Siraj-ul-Haq launched a critique on the long-standing governance of a single family in Lahore, alleging that it has transformed the historic city into a pollution hub and led to a decline in its cultural standing. His call for capable leadership to bring prosperity to the city underscored JI’s commitment to not just economic prosperity, but also environmental and cultural preservation.

With Secretary General and NA-126 candidate, Amirul Azim by his side, Siraj-ul-Haq concluded his address by reiterating his party’s pledge to pull Pakistan out of its current crises and to ensure a prosperous future for its people.