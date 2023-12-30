Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment

In a grand recognition of his relentless pursuit of better healthcare, Dr. Scott Macfarlane, a retired paediatric oncologist, has been bestowed with a knighthood as a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. The honour comes as an acknowledgment of his remarkable contributions to the field of health, particularly in the realm of paediatric oncology. With a career spanning four decades, Sir Scott has left an indelible mark on the landscape of children’s cancer treatment in New Zealand.

Transforming Cancer Treatment for Children

Sir Scott embarked on his journey at Waikato Hospital, later moving to Starship Hospital in Auckland, where he served in pivotal roles as clinical leader and director. Throughout his career, he has been a beacon of innovation and transformation in the treatment of children with cancer. His efforts have helped improve the five-year survival rate for children diagnosed with cancer from a dismal 50% to a promising 85%.

Nationally Coordinated Approach to Child Cancer

Sir Scott attributes these improved outcomes to a nationally coordinated approach to child cancer, a strategy he helped spearhead. In 2011, he played an instrumental role in establishing the National Child Cancer Network, leading it as the national clinical lead until his retirement in 2021. His leadership catalyzed a seismic shift in how child cancer was addressed across the country, effectively reducing healthcare disparities and boosting survival rates.

Recognizing Contributions to Health

Alongside Sir Scott, New Zealand’s New Year Honours list also recognized the commendable services of three other health professionals. Paediatric anaesthetist and intensive care specialist Brian Anderson, specialist anaesthetist Dr. Vanessa Beavis, and radiologist Graeme Bydder were each made Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Their collective efforts and individual achievements have played a pivotal role in transforming the healthcare landscape in New Zealand.