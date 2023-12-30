en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:28 am EST
Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment

In a grand recognition of his relentless pursuit of better healthcare, Dr. Scott Macfarlane, a retired paediatric oncologist, has been bestowed with a knighthood as a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. The honour comes as an acknowledgment of his remarkable contributions to the field of health, particularly in the realm of paediatric oncology. With a career spanning four decades, Sir Scott has left an indelible mark on the landscape of children’s cancer treatment in New Zealand.

Transforming Cancer Treatment for Children

Sir Scott embarked on his journey at Waikato Hospital, later moving to Starship Hospital in Auckland, where he served in pivotal roles as clinical leader and director. Throughout his career, he has been a beacon of innovation and transformation in the treatment of children with cancer. His efforts have helped improve the five-year survival rate for children diagnosed with cancer from a dismal 50% to a promising 85%.

Nationally Coordinated Approach to Child Cancer

Sir Scott attributes these improved outcomes to a nationally coordinated approach to child cancer, a strategy he helped spearhead. In 2011, he played an instrumental role in establishing the National Child Cancer Network, leading it as the national clinical lead until his retirement in 2021. His leadership catalyzed a seismic shift in how child cancer was addressed across the country, effectively reducing healthcare disparities and boosting survival rates.

Recognizing Contributions to Health

Alongside Sir Scott, New Zealand’s New Year Honours list also recognized the commendable services of three other health professionals. Paediatric anaesthetist and intensive care specialist Brian Anderson, specialist anaesthetist Dr. Vanessa Beavis, and radiologist Graeme Bydder were each made Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Their collective efforts and individual achievements have played a pivotal role in transforming the healthcare landscape in New Zealand.

0
Health New Zealand Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Singapore Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Infections Amid Vaccine Fatigue

By Waqas Arain

COVID-19 Surge in NSW, The Daily Telegraph's Subscription Glitch, and Queensland Premier's Shock Resignation

By Geeta Pillai

'Do Not Swim' Warnings Sweep Across Auckland Beaches Due to Sewage Overflows

By Mazhar Abbas

'Microbial Decoration': Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine

By Salman Khan

Rural America's Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Car ...
@Health · 17 mins
Rural America's Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Car ...
heart comment 0
We’ve Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact

By Mazhar Abbas

We've Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence

By Israel Ojoko

South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment

By Dil Bar Irshad

GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press

By Waqas Arain

Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press
Latest Headlines
World News
Blue Jackets Triumph in Overtime Against Maple Leafs
20 seconds
Blue Jackets Triumph in Overtime Against Maple Leafs
New Jersey Devils Secure Third Consecutive Win, Defeating Ottawa Senators 6-2
28 seconds
New Jersey Devils Secure Third Consecutive Win, Defeating Ottawa Senators 6-2
Zambian Political Figure Criticizes Government's Performance and Alleged Corruption
1 min
Zambian Political Figure Criticizes Government's Performance and Alleged Corruption
Singapore Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Infections Amid Vaccine Fatigue
5 mins
Singapore Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Infections Amid Vaccine Fatigue
Power Struggle in Zambia: A Debate on Load Shedding and Energy Management
5 mins
Power Struggle in Zambia: A Debate on Load Shedding and Energy Management
Actor Nagarjuna and Wife Amala's Courtesy Call to Telangana Chief Minister
6 mins
Actor Nagarjuna and Wife Amala's Courtesy Call to Telangana Chief Minister
Napoli's Victor Osimhen Sparks Transfer Rumors with Cryptic Chelsea Hint
10 mins
Napoli's Victor Osimhen Sparks Transfer Rumors with Cryptic Chelsea Hint
Ugandan Ruling Party Pledges Continued Commitment to Grassroots Development Amid Security Concerns
13 mins
Ugandan Ruling Party Pledges Continued Commitment to Grassroots Development Amid Security Concerns
Trump's Disqualification: A Test for American Democracy
15 mins
Trump's Disqualification: A Test for American Democracy
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app