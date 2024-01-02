en English
Politics

Sir Liam Fox: A Life of Service Honoured with Knighthood

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
Sir Liam Fox: A Life of Service Honoured with Knighthood

Longstanding public servant and political figure, Sir Liam Fox, has been conferred with a knighthood for his unyielding service to the people of North Somerset and his myriad contributions to the political and public sphere. A stalwart in the community since 1992, Sir Liam’s career is punctuated by active participation in a number of campaigns and initiatives that sought to uplift and support those around him.

‘Give Us Time’: A Decade of Giving

Embarking on a commendable endeavour in 2013, Sir Liam founded the charity ‘Give Us Time’. This initiative stands as a testament to his commitment to the welfare of Armed Forces personnel and their families, particularly those who had served in Afghanistan and Iraq. As the charity celebrates its 10th anniversary, it proudly announces a significant milestone – sending over 1,000 individuals on a rejuvenating holiday in a single year. The conception of ‘Give Us Time’ sprang from Sir Liam’s experiences as a General Practitioner working closely with the army, and his observations as Defence Secretary. He recognised the toll and strain frequent relocations and deployments took on service families, and sought to mitigate this through his charity work.

A Multifaceted Career of Service

Throughout his illustrious career, Sir Liam has held several impactful positions, notably serving as Secretary of State for International Trade from 2016 to 2019 and as Secretary of State for Defence from 2010 to 2011. His tenure as Trade Secretary saw him establish a new independent trade policy in the wake of Brexit, and reconstitute the Board of Trade. His medical background as a doctor has been complemented by various roles such as Director General of WTO, Parliamentary Private Secretary to Michael Howard, and Minister at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Each role further highlighted his distinguished career, and has been a testament to his commitment to public service.

Legacy And Continuance

As Sir Liam steps into this next chapter of his life, his knighthood is more than a recognition of his past achievements. It is an affirmation of his unwavering dedication to the public and his tireless efforts to enhance and improve the lives of those around him. With this honour, Sir Liam’s commitment to his community, the nation, and his ceaseless work towards bettering the human condition, remain indelible parts of his legacy.

Politics United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

