Politics

Sir Keir Starmer Clarifies Stance on UK Military Action

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:37 am EST
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has clarified his stance on UK military action, articulating that a parliamentary vote is not required for certain types of military operations such as the recent air strikes on Yemen’s Houthi targets. This statement comes as a significant modification to his previous stance, where he campaigned for a law mandating Commons consent for any military action.

Understanding Starmer’s Revised Stance

Starmer explained that parliamentary votes are necessitated only when ‘deploying troops’. He assured that there is no inconsistency between his previous assertions and his support for the recent US-UK air strikes in Yemen. These air strikes were purposed towards the protection of shipping in the Red Sea and to counter further attacks in Yemen. He further emphasized the need for action against the Houthi targets and supported a government statement in the Commons.

Labour’s Position on Arms Sales

Starmer also vocalized his support for a comprehensive review into all UK arms sales. This review would play a pivotal role in defining Labour’s position on arms sales, including a critical examination of the UK’s sales to Saudi Arabia. He reiterated that Labour’s current stance on arms sales reflects the party’s evolution since he assumed leadership.

Addressing the English Channel Tragedy

Starmer also articulated his concerns regarding the tragic loss of life in the English Channel. He called for stringent measures to stop these perilous crossings, targeting the criminal gangs responsible for arranging these treacherous journeys. Starmer defended his decision to support Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s actions, but urged Sunak to make a comprehensive statement in the House of Commons to reassure the public and lay out the measures to protect British interests.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

